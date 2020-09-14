Maffeo, protagonist in the tie between Villarreal and Huesca

Two shares of Pablo Maffeo decided the tie between Villarreal and the Huesca in La Cerámica, as the side of the Huesca team advanced his team in the final stretch of the first half, while in the second some of his hands allowed the Castellón team to draw a penalty.

Villarreal started this campaign with a backpack full of illusion with some luxury reinforcements for a squad managed by Unai Emery on his return to Spanish football but he ran into a newly promoted like Huesca who played a very serious and complete game.

The people of Castellón took the reins of the game from the beginning determined not to let them go and that was the case during the first half hour of play. Although Parejo did not have the leading role and was not the team manager that he was in Valencia, the game on the wings, especially on the right, allowed the local team to dominate with authority and reach the Huesca area in danger.













Boards

Maffeo, for Huesca, and Gerard, from a penalty for Villarreal, signed the goals





. The international Gerard Moreno was the most outstanding player in the first act, both for the game he generated between the lines and at the time of the auction, where he had two great chances that his former teammate Andrés Fernández ruined.

VIllarreal saw two goals disallowed for offside with justice. The first at a quarter of an hour from Paco Alcácer, and six minutes later Albiol took advantage of his advanced position to head the rejection of Andrés to a great header from Gerard.

The first occasion of the Huesca team came in a placed header from the Japanese Okazaki who went out licking the post in the final minutes, in which Michel’s team enjoyed their best moments and found the goal, in a great opening of Juan Carlos that Maffeo, after a great diagonal, scored the first goal of the match with a well-placed shot.

Huesca faced with great aplomb the resumption of the match against a Villarreal who tried to dominate but could not find the holes in the first half. With the lines very close together and their players occupying the spaces well, the Aragonese team did not go through great difficulties and was lavish in attack looking for a second goal that would put the finishing touch to the game.









When Villarreal was more uncomfortable, some hands from Maffeo arrived, in a shot without danger and that was going out but the ball hit the defender’s hand, and Estrada Fernández, after consulting with the VAR and seeing the repetition of the play, decreed the maximum penalty that Gerard transformed.

In the final stretch, Villarreal lost Coquelin through an injury, which could be serious, and Emery made a triple change, taking in Take Kubo to seek freshness and ideas in attack in search of a victory.

Although the local team turned in search of the goal, Huesca defended themselves with order to add a valuable point in their return to First Division and was about to take all three, since Pulido scored in the extension but was annulled by a tight offside.





Datasheet

1. Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo, Peña (Mario Gaspar, m.77), Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza, Coquelin (Iborra, m.77), Parejo, Chukwueze, Moi Gómez (Fer Niño, m.92), Gerard and Alcácer (Take Kubo, m.77).









1. Huesca: Andrés, Maffeo (Luisinnho, m.89), Insúa, Pulido, Javi Galán; Mosquera, Mikel Rico (Seoane, m.77), Juan Carlos (Nwakali, m.62); Ferreiro (Eugeni, m.62), Okazaki and Rafa Mir (Joaquín, m.89).

Goals: 0-1, p. 43: Maffeo. 1-1, p. 68: Gerard, de penalty.

Referee: Estrada Fernández (C. Catalán). He admonished Pedraza for Villarreal and Mosquera for Huesca.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the first day of the Santander League played at the La Cerámica stadium without an audience.







