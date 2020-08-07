Madrid without Ramos, Guardiola’s slate and other keys to City – Real Madrid

A Etihad Stadium without an audience it will be the scene of the starting gun for the resumption of the 2019/2020 Champions League.

A duel from above, a real great match. He Manchester City part with an advantage but Real Madrid is a better team now than in the first leg. Here are my 5 key tactics for this great and definitive match.





1. Madrid without Ramos

Zidane’s men will face the match without Sergio Ramos, one of the players who most marks the way of playing for Madrid fans. Not only because of the high competitive component it provides, but also because, without its presence, Madridistas tend to play with the lowest defensive line. For example, on the day of Madrid-Alavés (the most recent example), Madridistas played 23% in their last third. Something unusual if we consider the favorable nature of the meeting.









That may be an important counterpart for those of Zidane who, in turn, will also decrease potential in the strategy, a fundamental aspect in this type of encounter. The first key is to see how this drop will fit the white team.





2. Guardiola’s blackboard

The former Barça coach proved, for the umpteenth time, to be a tactical number one in the first leg. He surprised by betting on a false double nine (De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva) and with two bands like Gabriel Jesús and Mahrez. That is, a line of four designed to individually press the ball out of Madrid.

The two nines with the center-backs, Gabriel Jesús on Carvajal and Mahrez on Mendy, dynamited the Madrid start from a high position (see animation). In turn, the midfielders citizens also followed the mark, preventing an easy progression of the game on the few occasions that the Whites were able to leave.

This is the reason that possession was away (51.4%) and that the game was played more in Madrid’s third (25.7%) than in City’s (21.2%). It will be interesting and decisive to see if he repeats something different on the board today. You will have had time to prepare it if so.









Kevin De Bruyne in the corridors (Alex Delmàs)







3. Kevin De Bruyne in the hallways

There is one aspect in which the Belgian has no equal and that is in the interpretation of the short depth. He has always been a player with the first electric meters to start and a good vision of the game, but his improvement, by Guardiola, has been exponential.

Not only because the coach has an absolute obsession to take advantage of these spaces at the cross-sectional peak of the area, but also because the City provokes the proper context for it. This union between the virtues of the Belgian and the footballing tastes of the coach make him, today and without a doubt, the best in Europe in this specific maneuver. Attention to this strip and these unchecks tonight. They can generate things.





4. The incidence of Kroos

Both teams have a hard time without the ball. They are made to have possession and not to run behind the ball. In this sense, the weight that Toni Kroos may have in the match will be essential. With 86 passes on average and a reliability of 93.3%, he is the second player with the most links and the highest security in the entire Champions League.









In addition, one of the actions that Madrid is proliferating the most lately is its appearances to the game platform to start instead of Casemiro. So, to the extent that the madridistas manage to find him and the City’s ability to minimize its incidence, it will mark part of the meeting.





5. Benzema vs Sterling

If we talk about the last line of both sets, there are two players who set trends above the others. They are Rahem Sterling and Karim Benzema. The Englishman has 25 goals between the Premier League and the Champions, the top scorer of those in Manchester. But he is also also, with 3 shots and 1.7 good dribbles per game, the most productive footballer of the citizens.

Even more means the French for Madrid since a good part of the offensive of the madridistas comes from their boots (25 goals and 10 assistance between League and Champions). The season of both is spectacular but today your teams will need you in a premium version.







