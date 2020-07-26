Madrid will not have to go through quarantine to go to Manchester

He Real Madrid

you will not have to spend forty-four days for your trip to Manchester, where on August 7 he must play the return of the knockout stages of the Champions League against Manchester City by Pep Guardiola. The English team won the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu (1-2).

The British Culture Minister confirmed to the white club that the party will maintain the exception that allows avoiding quarantine when it comes to sporting events on British soil. An exception that was created earlier this month specifically to provide a legal umbrella for three events: the Champions League, the Formula 1 British Grand Prix and a series of international cricket matches.













The party headquarters

In Etihad, without public

In this way, Madrid will be able to travel to Manchester without having to spend those two weeks under quarantine and the match will be held, as planned, at the Etihad Stadium, although without an audience. Madrid returns to training on Tuesday after eight days of vacation after winning the League.