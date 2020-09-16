Madrid thrashed Getafe (6-0) in a friendly ghost

Madrid defeated Getafe at Di Stéfano in the only friendly that has played this preseason for a conclusive 6-0. The white club hid everything related to the game, which it called simple training. The game was played behind closed doors and the club did not allow it to be televised, did not let the media enter or report anything about it through its official channels. The only official news about the match was given by Getafe with a brief tweet on its official website: “Final in Valdebebas with defeat in the last friendly.”









All the goals of the match were scored in the first half. The authors of these were Karim Benzema (4), Sergio Ramos and the youth squad Sergio Arribas.

Although Madrid did not facilitate the line-up, it is known that the many players that Zidane does not have available for some reasons or others: Bale (who was not called up) or the headgear Isco, Asensio, Reguilón, Odegaard, Jovic, Mariano or Lucas Vazquez. Nor was Hazard, who is supposed to still have ankle discomfort, aside from being overweight.





Once del Getafe

Bordalás lined up a team of substitutes





In Getafe Pepe Bordalás did make his eleven public: David Soria, Cabaco, Chema, Ángel, Palaversa, Timor, Sabit, Keita, Alba, Iglesias and Nowak, a team full of substitutes, very different from the one that will debut in the League Against Osasuna, it is still not known what day because the League has scheduled it for Friday and the Federation does not allow play on Friday or Monday

Madrid reported their friendly on its website: “A part of the squad played a training match against Getafe at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium. Another group of players worked in the gym and on the pitch of Real Madrid City 1 and 2 ”.

This afternoon will be the only preseason game for the whites. Last week they had to have played one in Valdebebas against Rayo Vallecano, but it was suspended hours before the start because one of the Rayo players tested positive for coronavirus.





Bargaining for Bale

Madrid values ​​giving up the Welshman to a Premier team













Madrid continues to negotiate with Gareth Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, the transfer of the Welshman this season to a Premier team, paying him part of the token (17 million). Manchester United and Tottenham are the best placed. Sergio Reguilón is also close to going to United, sold, but with a buyback option. Madrid is asking for 40 million and the English club is looking for a reduction. Lucas Vázquez has declined the offer to play in Qatar.







