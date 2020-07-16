Madrid mistakenly put the Liga champion shirt on sale

He Real Madrid is one step away from winning the title of League but he still needs two points out of the six at stake to sing alirón. So many are the desires to celebrate the victory in the domestic competition that in the white entity they have made a small logistical error when putting on sale the t-shirt of celebration of the title created for the occasion.

Twitter user @andrespgrm has taken a screenshot of when the white garment was available for purchase through the club app. With number 34 on the back, which indicates the number of Madrid league titles, in case of winning this edition, the meringue entity has put the shirt on sale for a price of 109.95 euros.









The league champion shirt, on sale by mistake. (twitter / @ andrespgrm)



After realizing the error, Real Madrid has withdrawn the elastic from the club’s online store. Zinedine Zidane’s team welcomes Villarreal tonight at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium. If Barça does not fail, Madrid fans will need all three points against the Castellón team if they want to take the title a day before the championship ends.

Failing to win against Javi Calleja, Madrid will have a second chance on the last day against Leganes at the Butarque stadium. By then, the team ‘cucumber’ could arrive mathematically descended or on the contrary his last option to achieve salvation would be played.





Logistical failure

The shirt could be purchased for 109.95 euros

On the other hand, Barça face Osasuna at the same time tonight with the obligation to win and wait for a Real Madrid stumble that will give them hope for the last day, when they will visit Mendizorroza to face Alavés. The azulgranas need a miracle and Madrid only one more effort, but it is not yet time for commemorative shirts.









In the case of a white wing, Real Madrid have asked their fans not to go to Plaza de Cibeles, the team’s usual venue, to avoid crowds that could lead to the emergence of a coronavirus outbreak.

