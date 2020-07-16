Madrid is crowned the first time

The Coronavirus League already has an owner. It is Real Madrid. With one more victory, the tenth in ten games after the return of football, Zidane’s team tied the title without having to wait for the last day. The unappealable 30 of 30 has given the Whites their 34th championship, the third in a decade dominated by a Barça who drowned on the way, who did not hold the pull, who was left without a soul and who gave up the baton with his draws in Seville, Vigo and against Atlético. The madridistas wanted to settle on the fast track and they succeeded thanks to a victory, with a dose of controversy, against a meek Villarreal in attack and with concessions in defense. Two goals from Benzema sealed the success of Madrid, which featured a clairvoyant Modric and a Casemiro and Ramos expeditious as pillars of the coronation.









And that Villarreal went into action ready to hide the ball from Madrid. He hid it at first, but with such a weary rhythm that he didn’t even scratch the white defensive structure. Zidane’s men quickly took the pulse of the match and began to enter on the wings, especially on the right. Over there Modric launched a roadrunner like Carvajal. An attempt from the side, another from Benzema and a third from Modric himself they drew the anteroom of 1-0. This came after a recovery of Casemiro, always to the limit. The ball fell into Modric’s boots, which connected with Benzema. The Frenchman didn’t think about it and snapped. His hard shot slipped under Asenjo’s legs. Zidane bounced with joy.





Bigoleador

Two goals from Benzema signed the success of the Zinédine Zidane team

The panorama was more than clear for Madrid, although Hazard, who returned to the ownership, hardly entered the game and he saw a fearful point. Quite the opposite of a loose Modric. The Croatian serves as an example of Madrid in general after the return of the League. If during a good part of the campaign the midfielder transmitted clear symptoms of physical decline, in recent weeks that brain has been seen again that shone other courses of target and also in the World Cup in Russia.









Zidane asked his men not to lower the piston, to sentence, and to stay focused. It only remained for them not to neglect to proclaim themselves champions of a tournament that returned on June 11 in sprint format after three months of confinement and which has been clearly resolved in favor of Madrid. The coronavirus effect He took Madrid to two points from Barcelona but the return has been clearly white.

Everything has gone in favor of the madridistas. From the VAR, with its essential aid, such as those that facilitated Madrid’s key wins in San Sebastián and Bilbao, to the lack of consistency of a sad Barça.





Controversy

The referee invented a penalty on Ramos and then sent him to repeat despite Benzema stepping on the area prematurely

But not everything has been arbitration favors or collaboration of its main rival. In Madrid’s credit his good physical set-up, his remarkable mentality and the credibility of Zidane. The soccer practiced by his team is not a marvel but the Frenchman has proven once again that his ancestry in the white dressing room is irrefutable.

Madrid turned Alfredo di Stéfano into a fort and far from being an obstacle not playing at Bernabeu has ended up being an advantage. At least infallible numbers on hand.









All based on a lot of work because they have not been overwhelming victories. Neither did the one that occurred against Villarreal, who went up lines after the break, who put Cazorla and forced Madrid to withdraw. TOalthough the whites were close to expanding the rent with a fantastic action by Carvajal that destroyed Asenjo. Zidane removed Hazard and Rodrygo, inoperative, by Vinícius and Asensio.





Full of points

Madrid have won all ten games after the return of football

The ball, however, was yellow although Calleja’s lacked depth. Madrid needed air and found it with a new assistant referee. The umpteenth. Sergio Ramos he stole a ball, rode into the area and fell to Chakla’s onslaught. Nothing at all because it was Ramos who pounced on his adversary. But Hernández Hernández, disputed by Real Madrid for past performances, indicated maximum penalty. The controversy did not end there. Ramos threw it indirectly towards Benzema, but the Frenchman entered the area prematurely. The referee, instead of pointing out an infringement to Madrid, considered that players from both teams had invaded the area, ordered to repeat the shot. In this second attempt Benzema did not forgive. The Villarreal players ate the referee. The party seemed sentenced but Iborra reduced the differences with a beautiful header. Villarreal went for the tie and Courtois avoided it with a double stop. Brutal.









In the end, there was a stir with classic ingredients. Benzema, Ramos, the VAR and the referee in favor of the Whites and a team, already a champion, solvent. And on top Barcelona lost. Hall to Madrid.







