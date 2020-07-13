Madrid is barely saved in Granada

Paraphrasing Lineker, post-pandemic matches last 90 minutes and the Madrid. The relaxation was about to cost Madrid a displeasure, which was thought to have resolved her visit to Nuevo Los Cármenes on the fast track, and she ended up saving herself. In the 16th minute, the leader was already 0-2 and thought he had the ninth consecutive victory in his pocket. Nothing foreshadowed that he would suffer to the end in Granada as it happened. But the team of Zidane, with two very marked faces, he has done nothing but win and on Thursday in Valdebebas against Villarreal he can already proclaim himself champion if he adds three points.









The victory against Granada was not just any one. Rather, the leader seemed to want to send a message to his immediate pursuer. He was untouchable and seamless and gave no hope during an impressive first half. Few technicians as practical as Zidane. In the absence of forwards, he populated the team of midfielders. It was five and a half, because it is already known that Benzema is often the origin of the plays. And at times, the madridistas made a round in the middle, where Yangel Herrera and Azeez could not cope.





Mendy was decisive with a great goal to open the scoring

Madrid soon detected that there was a hole in Foulquier’s back and launched with all his fang to wreak havoc. It is no coincidence that the two white goals arrived there. In the first Mendy sneaked in with a free pass between the winger and Víctor Díaz and unloaded a very hard left-footed shot that, in addition, had the collaboration of goalkeeper Rui Silva, who did not cover the first post well.

Almost on the next move, Madrid exhibited their ability to combine and be vertical: an Isco heel, a Modric opening back to the left to Benzema, who faced Víctor Díaz and, before the aid arrived, sent a unstoppable thread to the network. From there at the end of the first part, Madrid controlled and had fun.









Karim Benzema celebrates his goal in Granada (Jose Breton / AP)



The best thing that happened to Granada at the break was the result. Because although Courtois had to get a good header from Domingos Duarte, the locals were overwhelmed by football and the mobility of Madrid. Benzema and Isco were able to do the third.

In the booth Diego Martínez restructured his team for the second time. He had already said goodbye to the defense of 5 before and with the entry of Antonio Puertas he won ambition. Curiously, Madrid got the same disease as Barcelona and went from dominating to being dominated. He had not closed the game and Granada taught him not to be trusted. He went from sufficiency to problems and asked for intensity among the players. From strolling to having to ask for the time.





Machís put some excitement in the final stretch

Especially since Casemiro fell asleep at the exit of the ball, Carlos Fernández stole his wallet and Yangel Herrera assisted Machís to beat Courtois below the legs.









Since then, Madrid had to drain water from their area because Puertas and Montoro hung all the balls and Granada has a lot of aerial potential. It was a bombardment in which the tie could come in any rebound. To the point that Ramos took Azeez’s goal on the line. Madrid was saved by the hair and now it has half title in the pocket.





Datasheet:

Granada, 1 – Real Madrid, 2

1 – Granada: Rui Silva; Foulquier (Montoro, m.54), Víctor Díaz (Antonio Puertas, m.46), Germán, Domingos Duarte, Gil Dias; Azeez, Yangel Herrera (Yan Eteki, m.75), Fede Vico (Antoñín, m.75); Machís (Koybasi, m.84) and Carlos Fernández.

2 – Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Sergio Ramos, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Fede Valverde (Rodrygo, m.63), Isco (Marco Asensio, m.63), Modric; and Benzema.

Goals: 0-1, m.10: Mendy. 0-2, m.16: Benzema. 1-2, m.50: Machís.

Referee: Jaime Latre (C. Aragonés). He showed yellow card to the locals Domingos Duarte (m.46) and Gil Dias (m.58), and to the visitors Mendy (m.17) and Courtois (m.93).

Incidents: Match corresponding to day 36 of LaLiga Santander played at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium in Granada behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.







