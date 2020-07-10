Madrid does not release the prey

Another penalty and another VAR decision. And they go…

True, in this case there was no debate. Ximo Navarro shot Mendy down and no one came out to argue. Not even the Alavés players, who are still in free fall and feel the breath of the decline in the neck: last night the change of coach did not spread. They already add six consecutive defeats.

The penalty, perfectly executed by Benzema, had arrived early, barely over ten minutes into the game.

The party seemed ready.

There was also no debate on the second goal, that of Asensio. The lineman raised the flag to Benzema, but the video arbitration signed the opposite: the Frenchman had received in the correct position. His delivery enabled Asensio, who finished at point-blank range.









From that, something more was expected, perhaps the maneuvers of an Alavés who would take risks and the trials of an uninhibited Madrid, determined to have a good time.

There was more of the second than the first.





Madrid released something else. He abandoned the speculative role that has defined him in recent times. He accelerated, now that he has a date and time for his European rentrée against City.

The whites were as efficient as gimmicks. They were guaranteed their eighth consecutive victory, as many as games they have played after confinement. Three days after the end of the League, they retain the four points (and the goal average) about Barça, whose tunnel narrows and narrows. Madrid is hungry, so few Leagues it has collected in the last decade, just two. He does not seem ready to release the prey.

Under those parameters, the game progressed in choppy steps, with some brushstrokes in the white left lane, perhaps the best thing of the night: the improvised couple that formed Rodrygo and Mendy was not bad.

It was the best news in a Asymmetric Madrid. They had nothing to do with the left and right lane. In a day of testing and tactical emergencies – an entire line of defense in the stands, without Ramos, Varane, Marcelo or Carvajal – Lucas Vázquez hesitated, defending the absence of the latter, Carvajal.

Mendy, in an action, last night at Alfredo Di Stéfano (GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)













Mendy, Marcelo’s drink, was another song.

Mendy was a nuisance for Alavés. He was impeccable in defense and attack. No one beat him in his lane. And on top, it became a knife every time it passed the middle zone. Marcelo, injured, must have felt a cold sweat running down his spine. Mendy looks great.

Another thing is what can happen in the attacking area.

Over time Rodrygo, Isco, Asensio, Vinícius or Brahim will play.

Bale, never.

Bale didn’t play last night either: it hardly counts in Zidane’s project (Denis Doyle / Getty)



Whoever is missing, Bale will never play, not last night, which doesn’t count at all in the Zidane project. Yes there was news of Hazard, who played ten minutes, another man with physical problems, someone whose role is predicted to be greater when the European cycle begins.

Controlled the game from Benzema’s penalty, Madrid had little doubt in the second half. Joselu and Edgar, who had turned their backs on the white defense, appeared before Madrid. Both ran into Courtois, a guarantee. It takes five games without conceding a goal.













Real Madrid-Alavés, 2-0

Real Madrid: Courtois, Lucas Vázquez, Militao, Varane, Mendy, Casemiro (Brahim 92), Kroos, Modric (Vinicius 69), Asensio (Valverde 69), Rodrygo (Isco 8) and Benzema (Hazard 81).

Alavés: Roberto, Navarro (Martín 22), Laguardia, Ely, Adrián Marín, Fejsa (Abdallahi 54), Camarasa, Burke, Edgar (Borja Sainz 68), Joselu (Rodríguez 68) and Lucas Pérez (Rioja 54).

Countryside: Alfredo Di Stéfano State. Without public.

Referee: Gil Manzano, replaced by Rodríguez Carpallo due to injury (46).

Cards: Yellow Abdallahi.

Goals: 1-0 Benzema (pen. 11), 2-0 Asensio (50)







