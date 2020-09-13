Madrid defeats Iberostar Tenerife and turns the Super Cup final into a Classic

He Real Madrid was imposed this Saturday Iberostar Tenerife in the second semifinal of the Spain Supercup, and becomes the other finalist -together with FC Barcelona in this first official tournament of the season, which has been taking place at the Santiago Martín de Tenerife sports hall. The set that prepares Pablo Laso dominated from the first moments and knew how to maintain a line with the island team that never left the game, but failed to overcome a high-quality rival.

Rudy fernandez became a constant threat to the Tenerife defense, scoring very important baskets and Eddy tavares marked differences within the area. For the Tenerife people to highlight the good contribution of the two bases who, when they were together on the court, did a lot of damage to the defense of the Madrid team. Real Madrid started very strong at Santiago Martín, with a speed more than the locals who saw how soon their rival began to take differences on the scoreboard. Despite everything, the Tenerife people tried to correct their situation on the court and they managed to always stay in the game.













Real Madrid, despite not having a good game, managed to maintain balance in their lines, with a vertical game where everyone contributed, but perhaps their defense lacked a point of intensity. Marcelinho HuertasWith nine consecutive points at the beginning of the second quarter, he showed his rival the shortcomings (22-25, min.12), but soon the “merengue” team would put things in their place. It was again Rudy Fernández who would make it clear that his team wanted to be in the final. Tavares’ entry on the court again after the break was a piece of cake for Iberostar Tenerife, which, despite trying to fight against adversity, did not have that day where they contributed more players on the court.

Real Madrid knew it was a key moment in the game and their clear intention was to “break up” the crash. His defensive work, tightening his passing lanes, dominating the rebound and being successful in shooting, made the differences widen little by little (50-66 and 53-70).

Txus Vidorreta he looked for a solution from the bench, but could not find it and his rival already took the direct one towards the final of this Spanish Super Cup.







