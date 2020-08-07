Lyon kick Juventus out of Cristiano Ronaldo

He Lyon olympic kicked out of the Champions League final phase, in Lisbon, at Juventus by Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the two goals of the Portuguese (2-1). The French team made a good 1-0 of Lucas Tousart in the first leg, on February 26, with a penalty goal from Memphis. It was a crazy first half with the two maximum penalties that were invented Felix Zwayer.

In this way, the Juventus, finalist in two of the last five editions (2015 and 2017), stays again lowered of the Champions, far from the qualifying rounds of honor. Last year the Ajax in the quarterfinals.













Controversial penalties

German referee Zwayer wanted to liven up the night with two non-existent penalties, one in each area in the first half

Although it was the Juventus the one who carried the initiative in search of the goal, with a first attempt Cristiano Ronaldo that sent high (8m), was the Lyon olympic the one who struck first. And he did it with a bit of penalty, not exempt from controversy.

He collegiate German Felix

Zwayer was the only one who found an infringement in the action of Bentancur on Aouar at 10 minutes. The Juventine swept with his right leg at ground level to cleanly remove the ball from the French striker, who fell into the area. The referee saw a penalty and was later ratified by the VAR. Memphis executed the maximum penalty with one shot

a lo Panenka

through the center (0-1).

Bentencur’s action on Aouar that led to the 0-1 penalty (ALESSANDRO DI MARCO / EFE)



Juventus needed three goals to go round. He advanced his lines, with Pjanic, the future Blaugrana midfielder, directing the offensive, and with Cristiano Ronaldo at most danger, lack of Dybała, injured (replaced by Higuain).

The Portuguese had the best chance Juventus in the first half, with a shot of lack (39m) that the goalkeeper masterfully pulled out with one hand Lopes. The Italian goal was very close, which came two minutes later in another grotesque action.













Cristiano’s goal

After tying a non-existent penalty, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 2-1 with a spectacular whip from outside the area

Again the German referee saw a very particular penalty: nail hands of Memphis when he closed the outer side of the barrier, at a free kick thrown by Pjanic. The Olympique player had the stick arm to the body in the jump, but Zwayer considered that there was voluntariness and deserved sanction. Cristiano Ronaldo converted the penalty (1-1) deceiving Lopes.

After going through changing rooms, without changes, the Juventus He tried to take over and bottle Olympique, simmering the goal. Came the 2-1 in an action spectacular of Cristiano, who picked up a ball in the front of the area and released a lash with his left foot that slipped like a missile close to the post (60m).





Chance for 3-1

Ronaldo was able to score 3-1 in a powerful header that went high with 15 minutes to go

Sarri played the last cards looking for the comeback with the entry of Dybała and Danilo, with 20 minutes to go. But it was again Cristiano who put the danger. The Portuguese had it at the exit of a corner with a powerful head shot who left alto (75m).









He was about to mess it up again Zwayer in the absence of 12 minutes in an action in which the OL claimed a penalty of Ramsey a Dembele. The German referee, on this occasion, saw what it was: a fortuitous crash two-legged in the air.

The Dybala letter it did not last long for Juventus, who was left without the Argentine forward 12 minutes after entering, resentful of his injury

muscular on the left thigh. Not even the 6 minutes of extension served for the bianconeri get hooked on Europe.





Datasheet

Juventus, 2 – Olympique Lyon, 1

Juventus: Szczesny, Cuadrado (Danilo 70), De Light, Bonucci, Sandro, Bentancur, Pjanic (Ramsey 61), Rabiot, Bernardeschi (Dybala 71; Olivieri 83), Higuaín and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Olympique Lyon: Lopes, Denayer (Andersen 61), Marcelo, Marçal, Dubois (Tete 91), Caqueret, Guimarães, Aouar (Mendes 91), Cornet, Memphis (Dembélé 67) and Ekambi (Reine-Adélaïde 67).

Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany). He admonished Aouar, Dubois, Memphis, Lopes, Caqueret, Marçal and Cornet, from Olympique; and Cuadrado, Bentancur, Sarri (coach), from Juventus.

Goals: 0-1 Memphis, de penalty (12); 1-1 Cristiano Ronaldo, de penalty (43); 2-1 Cristiano Ronaldo (60).

Countryside: Allianz Stadium in Turin, no public.







