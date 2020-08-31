Lyon increases its legend in the women’s Champions League

What the Olympique de Lyon has built is neither a kingdom nor a dynasty. Is much more. The dominator Lyon is already a legend, a myth, a mirror in which everyone can look at each other. The French champion will be a team remembered forever in women’s football. It will be a reference for the years of the years. In Anoeta he won something more than the Champions League, the fifth in a row, which is said soon, the seventh of his showcases, almost the same as all the German clubs combined. From San Sebastián he also took respect for posterity. The prestige and distinction of one who endures and knows that his record may never be equaled. That has made history in capital letters.









Nobody coughs Olympique de Lyon in Europe. It is untouchable. It has a halo of superiority. Few teams have dominated a competition like this. It is only matched by Di Stéfano’s Madrid, which won the first five European Cups. But Lyon was not a founder, but has been crowned with a decisive and pioneering bet from 2009, when it played the first of its nine finals.





Star template

Without Hegerberg, Parris or Van de Sande, Le Sommer and Cascarino appeared to unbalance the final

A gesture defines many things. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas promised a bonus to the French team’s footballers for winning the final because he couldn’t make distinctions. He gave it to the male team players for eliminating Juventus and Manchester City and he also offered it to the women, who did not fail. Although the mission of this team goes beyond a figure of money.

Nothing wears down more than the pressure of always being the favorites. The stars of Lyon coexist with this label every day, every game, every edition. And it does not weigh them down. Unlike. It gives them confidence and security. So they jumped into the field. Always on the attack. Without contemplations. Without waiting a minute of trial and error. They already did it a year ago to Barça in Budapest. They always go for victory from the opening whistle.

Jodie Taylor, from Lyon

(CLIVE BRUNSKILL / AFP)













The depth of the French wardrobe is spectacular. In 2019 it was Van de Sanden and especially Hegerberg who put an end to the Barcelona dream. Yesterday neither one nor the other (the Dutch substitute, the injured Norwegian) were in the eleven. Nor was Parris, sanctioned for his expulsion in the semifinals. Vasseur ushered in Le Sommer and it was she who led the way to triumph.

Winger Delphine Cascarino was the player in the final. He surpassed his pair, crossed, faced, dribbled, gave the 0-1 assist and even caused Doorsoun’s injury, who did not know how to stop it. Neither did Janssen stop her when it came to going to the band. Because the second was also born from his boots. The German defense did not know how to ward off the danger and from the front Kumagai took an unstoppable left-foot just before the break.





Change sides

Wolfsburg lost Gunnarsdottir a month ago and the Icelandic scored the third and final goal

At the beginning of the course, Wolfsburg, who had already lost two finals against them, tried to get closer with the signings of the aforementioned Janssen, the Norwegian Engen and the Swedish Rolfö but could not prevent Lyon himself from snatching him a month ago from the Icelandic midfielder Gunnarsdottir, who yesterday not only started against his former team but also scored the third goal of the final that sentenced the duel and put an end to the hopes of the German champion who had gotten into the game with a quick in the second half from Popp . But this Olympique de Lyon belongs more to Olympus than to Earth. He hardly suffered. History always repeats itself with them, who for something are already seven-time champion.













Data sheet

1.- Wolfsburg: Abt; Jannssen, Doorsoun-Khajeh (Hendrich, min. 38), Goessling, Blasse (Bremer, min. 77); Rolfo, Popp, Engen; Huth (Wolter, min. 61); Harder, Pajor (Obedorff, min. 61).

3.- Lyon; Bouhaddi; Karchaoui, Renard, Buchanan, Bronze; Kumagai, Gunnarsdottir, Majri (Malard, min. 90); Cascarino (Van de Sanden, min. 86), Marozsan (Taylor, min. 86), Le Sommer (Greenwood, min. 90).

Goals: 0-1, min. 24: Le Sommer. 0-2, min 44: Kumagai. 1-2, min. 58: Popp. 1-3, min. 88: Gunnarsdottir.

Referee: Esther Staubli (Switzerland). He admonished Huth and Marozsan.

Incidents: final of the Women’s Champions League played at the Reale Arena stadium in San Sebastián. The meeting was attended by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, who presented the Champions Cup to Olympique Lyonnais.







