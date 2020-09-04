Lutsenko takes a stage without attacks among the favorites

The champion of Kazakhstan, Alexey Lutsenko, took the triumph of a discreet sixth stage of the Tour de France 2020, in which there were no attacks between the favorites of the peloton. The general remains with Adam Yates in front, after a day without direct battle that allowed one of the components of the day’s escape to take the victory. Jesús Herrada, who was also part of the attackers, entered second and at some point gave the impression that he could catch up with Lutsenko and dispute the victory, but the Kazakh did not give the slightest option and ended up entering with almost a minute of income, enough to celebrate their outstanding victory in style.









“It was a shame, so close and at the same time so far,” lamented Herrada, who pointed out that in the Tour “there are not many options like this.” In any case, the Spaniard from Cofidis recognized that Lutsenko was the strongest. “The victories are very expensive here, I have tried to overcome by all means, to climb at my own pace because I knew that the last 4-5 kilometers of the first-class pass were very hard, but it has not been possible,” he analyzed.

The day was marked by the initiative of eight attackers who went ahead. And for the first time with a Spaniard in the group. But Herrada was accompanied by people with pedigree, like Greg van Avermaet, the best placed in the general (at 3m17s). The later winner Lutsenko (one of the ten national champions competing here, the Spaniard is Luis León Sánchez) was also in the small group. Also there were Boasson Hagen, Nicolas Roche … people of weight. For the first time, too, a break from the 2020 Tour crossed the barrier of 5 minutes ahead, while from behind who assumed the task of leading the chase was Mitchelton, with its new and unexpected leader, Adam Yates.









The escape had a good collaboration and managed to stand at the foot of the great difficulty of the day, the Alto de la Lusette, with an income of just over two and a half minutes. From behind then Ineos took control, but it seemed more like a maintenance rhythm than anything else. The truth is that when Lutsenko attacked to go alone towards the goal of Mont Aigoual he even increased his advantage.

Among the falls of the day, those of Dayer Quintana stood out, who tripped over a lost drum, and the one that affected Enric Mas in a descent about 40 kilometers from the finish line, who was reinstated to the main squad with the help of the Movistar crew. and he entered, like all favorites, in a large group that came almost 3 minutes behind the winner.













