Luis Enrique’s emotional tribute to his daughter one year after his death

death of the daughter of Luis Enrique, Xana, the little girl died at the age of 9 from osteosarcoma, a bone tumor. The national coach wanted to dedicate a tribute to her so that everyone can remember her and wrote a message through social networks. In it he put a star between two hearts. The publication received thousands of likes, retweets and comments in a very short time.

One of them was Carles Puyol, former captain of Barça, I dedicate my heart a message of affection. “I love you” said his former teammate at Barça, with whom he shared several years in the team of their lives. The Spanish National Team also replied to the coach with a message also with two hearts and a star between them.









It should be remembered that months before the death of his daughter, in June, Luis Enrique decided to leave the national team to fully devote himself to trying his recovery. They were very hard months for the Asturian and his family, until on August 29 they publicly announced that their daughter Xana had passed away. The displays of affection were massive in that hard moment for the technician.

Months later, already more recovered from the hard blow received, he decided to return to the Spanish team. The president of the Federation, Luis Rubiales, He opened the door without hesitation, although he encountered the stumbling block of Robert Moreno, who wanted to stay in the position at least until the European Championship. Finally Moreno was dismissed and Luis Enrique took office again.





Luis Enrique left the national team to be with his daughter

Luis Enrique had always reserved the reason for leaving the benches and the RFEF limited itself to saying that they were “family reasons of force majeure”. This decision to take the issue in the privacy of the family is something that the serious media respected.









“We will miss you, but we will remember you every day of our lives in the hope that one day we will meet again. You will be the star that guides our family, ”read the statement from the Martínez Cullell family when they announced the death of the little girl.

RFEF video capture showing the coach of the Spanish soccer team, Luis Enrique

(EFE)











