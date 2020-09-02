Luis Enrique: “The goal is to win every game”

He Luis Enrique more energetic is back. Despite being 17 months, almost a year and a half, away from the benches, the Asturian has not lost an iota of his determination. That is why in the press conference prior to the game against Germany He made it clear that his goal will always be to “” win every game “and never” speculate. ” In addition, he assures that he sees the group very well physically and downplays the influence of the pandemic because “it is the same for everyone.”

“The objective is to start with the intention of winning the points and winning all the games, that is the objective that I set myself, regardless of the rival. We don’t have so many games to allow ourselves defeats, it’s about trying to win them all, ”he said.















With respect to his last call, only ten players return, something that Luis Enrique justifies in that “some are retiring, others are playing in the minor leagues.” “I’m not worried, I’m delighted because in lower categories we have won a lot and what I have to do is benefit from it and call them up. I do not pay attention to who came months ago, depending on what I see I will be calling, the objective is to be competitive in the Nations League and in the Eurocup. I have a great group of players, those who have come before can come again. We are going for the results, there is no valid excuse ”, he declared.









In this shortlist of players there are new centrals, one of the positions with more variations in their calls. “Perhaps the culprit is me, it is the position that I demand the most from. Being central is complicated, you have to be very good attacking and defending. If I am trying it is because I think there is room for improvement in many players. I will continue testing until I consider that it is the best for my team ”, explained the Asturian.















He also did not want to give clues about which will be his choice in goal and limited himself to saying that he is “delighted with the four, the three who have come the most Pau, anyone could play. They know how to take criticism and I see them ready to compete. I have seen them very well in these three days of training, “he said.

The pandemic has delayed this revival of Luis Enrique. The players arrive with little rhythm, something that happens for all the teams against this Nations Europa League. “It conditions from the beginning, until the call, but it consoles me to know that it is for everyone. You have to adapt in the best way, but the pace of these training sessions has been very high, inappropriate for the section of the season we are in, and that tells you that our players are very professional. They have reached a level of form far from 100%, but in optimal conditions to compete ”, he explained.







The task of looking for a fixed eleven begins again, although the idea is the same as when it debuted. “In the National Team you could already see it. I made my debut at Wembley and Spain did not go out to speculate, we will try to create more danger than the rival, and I will continue there, it is an idea of ​​which I am convinced and with which we have achieved results. I want my teams to control the game, and not for it to be crazy. The profile of the selected players is to play in this way, not so much frenzy, or frenzy when it interests us and not the rival ”, he assured.









On the suitability of playing this competition without prior preparation, the coach was blunt: “There is no other way, I love playing an official match against Germany, perhaps against a smaller team it costs you more. These are the FIFA dates and almost everyone wants to play for their national team ”, he explained.







