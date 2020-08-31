Luis Enrique opts for Gerard Moreno to replace Oyarzabal

Gerard Moreno, Villarreal forward, has been summoned by Luis Enrique Martínez, coach of the Spanish team, to occupy the place of Mikel Oyarzábal, Real Sociedad attacker, who has dropped the citation for the matches against Germany and Ukraine after testing positive for COVID-19 in the last PCR test that was carried out before joining the discipline of the Spanish team.

As reported by the page of the national teams, Gerard Moreno is the one chosen by the Asturian coach to occupy the place of the Basque. The Villarreal forward, who has credited the negative result of the last two PCR tests made by his club, made his debut on October 15, 2019 at the Friends Arena in a match against Sweden in the qualifying phase for Euro 2020 and was the Spanish top scorer in the 2019-20 league season.













Accredited scorer

Gerard Moreno was the top Spanish scorer in the Santander League last season

The captain of the Royal Society, Mikel Oyarzabal, will cause a drop in the concentration of the Spanish team that starts this Monday at 1:30 p.m. at the residence of the Las Rozas Soccer City. The Basque striker was positive for COVID-19 in the last PCR carried out in his place of origin before joining the call-up of the national team. In the next two matches for Spain, against Malta in Cádiz and Romania in the Wanda Metropolitano de Madrid, Gerard Moreno scored one and two goals, respectively.

Mikel Oyarzabal, captain of the Real Sociedad

Mikel Oyarzabal, who remains isolated at home, is the fourth positive that has been detected in the blue and white squad and the result has come a day after the Gipuzkoan attacker played about 60 minutes of the friendly he faced on Saturday afternoon in Zubieta to the Royal Society and the recently promoted Huesca.









At the start of the preseason, Real detected two positives in the squad, that of Aritz Elustondo, who has already overcome COVID-19, and that of another player whose identity was not revealed. The third positive, whose identity has not been released either, was reported on Wednesday, which is why the Royal suspended two friendlies in Portugal and subjected the entire squad to new PCR tests on Thursday. In these tests all the players, including Oyarzabal, tested negative, which is why the club scheduled a new friendly this Saturday in Zubieta against Huesca, in which the international striker played 60 minutes.

The Spanish team will concentrate this Monday in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas to begin preparing for the matches against Germany in Stuttgart (September 3) and Ukraine at the Alfredo di Stefano in Madrid (6), which represent the start of a new edition of the League of Nations and the second stage of Luis Enrique at the head of the national team after relieving Robert Moreno, who was replaced after concluding the qualifying phase for Euro 2020 after the last match against Romania.







