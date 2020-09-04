Luis Enrique: “It would have annoyed me not to draw because we deserved it”

Luis Enrique Martinez, Spanish coach, praised the attitude of his players to seek the tie until the end against Germany and end up signing it in the last second, and assured that it “makes him” see that his players go out “for the game without speculating” or looking at the rival name. “What gets me is seeing my team from the beginning go out for the game without speculating or looking if they play in Germany or Gijón, seeing the attitude of not giving up, thinking that until the last minute they can tie. There have been misalignments but with a courage and an intention to do it and a wonderful will. I would have been annoyed not to draw because the players deserved it, “he said.









The good game of David De Gea served for Luis Enrique to make a defense of the goalkeeper. “When he makes a mistake, we all look at his tickles, so when he plays a game like today, you have to do the wave. Of these many ago in the Premier and it would be good if tomorrow it was covered saying ‘what a great goal we have’ “.







Luis Enrique

Spain coach







Although he recognized that he was not clear about his ownership at the beginning of the concentration. “When I arrive at the national team, I have an established idea that is never fulfilled because I trust the sensations, what I see when I talk to them and what small details transmit to me in training. They could have played any of the three, I demand a lot from the goalkeepers ”.

Luis Enrique was just as satisfied with the physical level shown by his players. “I was expecting a positive response but the high pace of the two teams in the first half has not stopped surprising me. It was from another height of season. Very happy even though we hadn’t scored in the last minute because the idea of ​​going after the rival has been fulfilled. It’s a shame not to be able to draw ten minutes before because we could have turned around ”, he said.

He agreed with Sergio Ramos that “there are many things to improve”, but he was left with the positive. “On a physical level it is the beginning of the season and the moment you improve physically, everything improves. At a tactical level I have been able to see many things in the pressure, we have gone for the game from the beginning, it does not matter the rival and the field where we play that we are going to be superior, we have had more chances than the rival and they have taken advantage of Scam, we have insisted more and risky. The result is just right and I’m happy for the players ”.

At times he regretted the lack of punch that was corrected in the last second. “What we have to do is keep improving important aspects of the game. I really liked the first half, I was amazed at the pace and I liked Germany, they are a very powerful team with a very high level midfield ”. “Too bad we had a very clear chance for Rodrigo to get ahead on the scoreboard. When they score, they decide to go back and we played a more effective football, with the whole team looking forward to the last minute ”.

For its part, Sergio Ramos, captain of the Spanish team, positively valued the point obtained and affirmed that they are “satisfied with the draw.” “Hope is the last thing you lose. We have been a team with faith, very hungry to achieve things. It was a bit unfair for them to win after a very exhausting match. We have shown our face, after a lot of work we have gone desperately but with order and hunger to tie it, ”he said on Teledeporte.









“We are satisfied with the draw. After losing it is not a bad thing, although we would have liked to win but the season has just started and it has been noticed on the physical. Happy with the image, “he added. Ramos was left with the image that Spain left in the first act and the will to jump for the tie in the second. “After a great first half, having control of the game, we didn’t find the goal and then we conceded it. It made us think and change things, we adjusted and they closed the lines well but we tried to reach the wings with centers. We have achieved it and finally the goal has arrived based on looking for it and insisting against a great team ”, he analyzed.

The captain left a positive assessment for the four debutants with the absolute. “In general, very good, they are young players who have that daring, hunger and desire, that little by little they will show what they are, people who push and have heart and desire. Happy for their debuts and that they don’t take a loss on their first day. ”







