Luis Enrique: “Everyone in Spain must take a step forward”

After closing a first stage unexpectedly, Luis Enrique returned to take the reins of the Spanish team with a call-up of 24 players full of novelties, with up to seven newcomers, of whom he hopes will take “a step forward”, starting with the matches against Germany and Ukraine from UEFA Nations League.

“Everyone has to take a step forward in Spain. There is a group objective that everyone has. I will demand performance from the 17-year-olds and the 32-year-olds. I want them to do what they have shown with their teams and even improve it with Spain “, said at a press conference the Spanish coach, who for his re-run with the Red has called Ansu Fati, Eric García, Adama Traoré, Ferran for the first time Torres, Unai Simón, Óscar Rodríguez and Mikel Merino.













In the group of chosen ones, who will gather on August 30, the difference between veterans and players who have taken their first steps in the elite this season is surprising. But Luis Enrique makes no difference: “I don’t believe in transitions. Here maximum performance is called for. Young people can give performance from the first game. They don’t come here to get tanned. You have to play well and try to beat Germany ”. Spain had not played a match since last November against Romania to qualify for the Eurocup, when Robert Moreno was still the coach.

Among the candidates to debut against Germany on September 3 or against Ukraine on September 6, Barça player Ansu Fati stands out. “I know him perfectly. He is level enough to be with us. Only Messi has the ratio of minutes – goals for Ansu in his team, which suggests his level. He has everything to be an important player and he already has this in mind. I want to see it ”, praised the one from Gijón.

Luis Enrique bets on Ansu Fati. (AP)













Luis Enrique also had words for City defender Eric García, a “leader both on and off the field” who is “very intelligent and has a ball out”. “I hope I can be the central of Spain for a long time,” he wished. On Adama Traoré, whom he had in his time at Barça, he highlighted “his evolution in the last two years”, with the ability “to do things without the ball” as well as “improve with the centers and get closer to the goal”.

If he expects a lot from the newcomers, from the veterans Luis Enrique wants them to continue along the same lines: “The veterans of Spain lead by example, which is the best way to lead. How they prepare, how they train, how they compete. I just hope they give the performance they have given so far ”. A separate chapter deserved Asensio, who returns to Spain after a long injury, and whom the coach saw “more mature”. “Life itself gives you lessons,” he added about the Mallorcan.





As usually happens when there are changes, absences were also protagonists in the appearance of the Asturian: “Not everyone enters. I would have called 30. We intensely follow the PSG players, Gerard Moreno or others like Ceballos and Jordi Alba. What I am sure of is that the 24 are the best for these two games. Its my desicion”.









So convinced is Luis Enrique of the possibilities of the current group that he would repeat “the list if the Eurocup started tomorrow.” The maximum continental tournament for national teams was postponed to 2021, so the applicants to don the absolute jersey still have time to reverse the idea of ​​Luis Enrique. “We will be attentive to any player who may enter the list for his performance on the field. Another ten players could be in this call ”, he warned about the requirement that being in the Red implies.

Eric García, in a Manchester City match. (Getty)



The convulsed situation of Barça also slipped into the appearance of the Asturian coach, who did not give too much importance to the problems in the Culé entity: “It happens to all the big clubs. Now comes more difficult moments. The history of the great clubs is full of these situations. They will win titles again soon, but I don’t know when. That’s the million dollar question”.









On whether the Barça crisis could affect Spain, he assured that “the players of the big teams have wide backs” and especially showed his “maximum confidence” in Sergio Busquets, a player who “always adds”. Closing the chapter of Barça, he assured that training Barça is an “immense joy” in reference to his counterpart on the Barça bench Ronald Koeman and before the possible departure of Leo Messi, he explained that only the Argentine knows the answer.







