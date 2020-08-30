Lost Horizon, by Santiago Segurola

After the initial shock of the fans, reality will prevail and life will go on for him. Barça and to Messi. There will be no shortage of reproaches, misunderstandings and ugly litigation. The affections and memories of the times will remain, the best that a club and a player can live. A time of sadness and mourning will come, but the two parties to the conflict will have to solve problems that are different. Messi will begin the final leg of his career. Barça will have all the decades that football proposes.

Barça will force itself to live without Messi. And Messi, without him Barcelona. It will be an uncertain stage for the team that won everything with the genius in its ranks and for the player who knows no other club than Barça. He arrived at the age of 13. He leaves with 33. He has built his career and most of his life in a familiar, safe, familiar environment. Now you are entering uncharted territory, whatever destination you choose. It’s the kind of jump that horrifies the void.

Messi has been adventurous in the field, but stable like few outside the stadium, in a football model that favors nomadism, pushed by the silver trail that moves. The only similarity of Messi with his great predecessors is that he leaves Barça amid nuclear tensions. Cruyff, Maradona, Ronaldo, Figo and Neymar –All foreigners, all extraordinary, the best of their time most of them– left with noise and fury. Ronaldinho, no. He had left before leaving and Messi was aiming higher still.

Irreparable friction is attached to Barça’s relationship with its great idols, a curse that has haunted him since his Luis Suarez was transferred to Inter de Milan in 1961, a year after winning the Golden Ball, the only Spanish who has succeeded. That episode ended with a brilliant team stint and a very long journey through the desert. With all that Messi stands for and the adoration he has nurtured, Barça fans are less disturbed by their new destiny than the team’s haunting horizon.

Messi emerged as the club’s alpha and omega, an immense planet that has served as an inevitable alibi in the glory days and in Barça’s declining years, unable to support him since 2015 with the competent footballers he needed. Messi served for everything, half Zeus with boots, half nuclear umbrella. It is an immense weight that has certainly also influenced his decision. Barça’s problem is that it will not have Zeus, or lightning rods. The general perception is that of a team and a club on scorched earth.

Forecasting the past is the easiest exercise in the world. Any optimist can take hold of the 2008-09 season, immediately after the departure of Ronaldinho, the third place in the League, 18 points behind. Madrid, and the elimination in the semifinal of the European cup, motion of censure against Laporta included. The difference from the current depressing edition of Barça was in a group of players who had appeared to win the European Cup in 2006 and the Eurocup of national teams in 2008, most of them on the verge of reaching the zenith of their careers: Valdes, Alves, Puyol, Xavi, Iniesta, Yaya Touré, Eto’o, Messi and the youth Pique and Busquets. Guardiola transformed that desirable project into a great team.

The Barça is in the antipodes of that situation. In the twilight of their careers and indicated by the board, the veterans are still the best of the team. Behind them, the abyss, with the exception of Ter Stegen. Nobody, not even De Jong, invites the optimism demanded by the boys of 2008. None have shown the football stature or the personality that Messi required. These disappointing footballers have to re-found the team in a dark period. The horizon looks very bad.