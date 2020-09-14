Lola Gallardo leaves the concentration of the Spanish team after a “non-negative” PCR

The goalkeeper of the Spanish team and Olympique de Lyon, Lola gallardo, has abandoned the concentration of the Spanish team this Monday and will not be able to travel to Moldova as a result of the result of the last PCR to which it has been subjected.

The test has not been totally negative, a requirement to enter Moldavia, for which the Spanish Federation has confirmed its withdrawal for the game this Saturday in Moldovan lands.











“Despite the fact that this does not pose any risk to the people with whom they have had contact in the concentration, the UEFA recommendations advise against going to the stadium if the result is not totally negative, a requirement, in addition, to enter Moldova” , explains the RFEF in a statement.

Lola Gallardo already passed the Covid in early August and after overcoming the disease she rejoined her team, Olympique de Lyon, with whom she participated in the Champions League that the French team ended up taking.

Despite the fact that all the subsequent tests to which she has undergone both her club and the Spanish team have all been negative, the “non-negative” results of the latter PCR have led the team doctors to decide that the goalkeeper gave up concentration.

“Unfortunately, I leave the concentration with @SeFutbolFem After several negative PCRs, having played the Champions League, and having already passed the COVID, the last test has not been totally negative, a requirement to enter Moldova. I wish the National Team the best ”, wrote the former Atlético de Madrid on social networks.









The team led by Jorge Vilda is concentrated in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas to prepare for the match that will be played against Moldova on the 19th within the qualifying phase for the European Championship in England, which, due to Covid, has been delayed to 2022.







