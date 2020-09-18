Liverpool will pay 30 million for Thiago

Thiago Alcántara will be a player of the Liverpool in the next few hours. According to the English press, the whole red pay to 30 million euros to Bayern Munich by the Spanish midfielder. The Bavarian club confirmed the departure this Thursday; first the president of the Board of Directors of the Bavarian club, Karlheinz Rummennigge and then his former coach, Hansi Flick.

“On the one hand, I regret that a great player left us with whom we won the treble. But on the other hand, Thiago’s wish was to try something new in the last years of his career. After long discussions we decided to satisfy that wish, ”explained the legend of the German team. “He is an exceptional player, a wonderful person and an outstanding professional. It was emotional today when he said goodbye to us, “added Flick.













The signing of the Spanish midfielder may condition the departure of Wijnaldum, intended by Barça





Thiago landed in Munich in 2013 in search of the minutes he did not have at Barça due to the presence of Xavi, Iniesta and Cesc. Pep Guardiola welcomed him with open arms after Bayern paid 24 million for the talented midfielder and turned him into a capital player. During his time in Germany he has won seven Bundesligas, four German cups and the Champions League harvested this summer in Lisbon.

At 29, he will sign for four seasons and fulfill his wish to play at Anfield. Your arrival may condition the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum, claimed by Barcelona to be a regular in Ronald Koeman’s line-ups during his time in the Dutch national team. In recent weeks siren songs have also been heard about a possible return of Thiago to Barça.

Thiago was proclaimed European champion with Bayern last season (POOL / Reuters)



This will be the first major reinforcement in this transfer window for Jürgen Klopp, who also signed Greek Kostas Tsimikas for the left-back weeks ago, where he will be the replacement for Andy Robertson.







