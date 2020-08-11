Lisbon becomes the capital of the Champions

In Bairro Alto, the fans’ songs would have to roar. On the slopes of the Alfama fans should sweat the fat drop. The Praça do Comércio was to be transformed into a gathering place from boat to boat. But it will not be so because of the coronavirus. Although without the Covid-19 Lisbon would not have become the epicenter of the Champions, whose final phase starts tonight at the stadium From light with the quarterfinal crossing between PSG and the surprising Atalanta. From today until the 23rd, fingers crossed, the Portuguese capital will experience the outcome of the highest continental competition in a unique format, with eight teams three games away from lifting the European Cup amid exceptional health protocols, with almost no advertising panels on the streets and without the presence of the public in the stands.









Only about 1,000 privileged, among guests of the UEFA, members of the expeditions, soccer players, staffs, referees, annex and security personnel and the media will be present at the matches. Which is already a number well above the 380 people who witnessed the Barça-Naples last Saturday.

Although they cannot access the games, Lisbon expects some 16,000 fans in the streets, a figure much lower than the fans who would have been able to focus on a classic final. It remains to be seen if that becomes a reality. To control any riot, Portugal will deploy 20,000 law enforcement officers through the streets of Lisbon, about 400 dedicated to strictly controlling the surrounding stadiums before and during the matches.





The representatives of the League

Atlético traveled yesterday without the two infected and Barça passed the PCR tests before flying tomorrow

Although the number of infections in the city has dropped a lot in the last five weeks, there are still stricter measures than in the rest of Portugal. The establishments are being subjected to the curfew of not being able to sell alcohol after 8 pm and gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.

As for the teams, the concentration formula is different from what is established for example in the NBA or in the final phase of the Endesa League. In the United States, all the franchises are housed within the Disneyworld complex, in different hotels of course, and in the ACB the teams stayed in three establishments in Valencia in groups of four. In Lisbon, on the other hand, each of the eight teams will sleep and live in a different hotel and each of them will also work in a different training ground, if it is burning stages in the competition.









In this sense, the way of facing the outcome has been particular in each club, without an established rule. PSG traveled on Saturday to play tomorrow, and their rival, Atalanta, did not fly until Monday. Leizpig also arrived on Saturday while Atlético had to delay its displacement due to the positives of Vrsaljkoy Correa and could not arrive until yesterday. Simeone players will have a restaurant and a cafeteria for exclusive use, which the rest of the athletic group will not be able to enter.





Deployment of facilities

The teams will stay in eight different hotels and train in eight stadiums to avoid contact

Manchester City have been at their hotel since Monday, although they will not play until Saturday and their adversary, Lyon, will not set foot in Portugal until Thursday. That day, Barcelona will also move, the team that will arrive with less time in relation to the date of their match, since they play on Friday. Bayern, on the other hand, have been in Portuguese territory since Sunday, although in their case they have preferred to carry out a mini-concentration in the Algarve before settling in Sintra, near Lisbon, on Thursday.

All footballers have undergone PCR tests 48 hours before catching the plane. That is why yesterday it was the turn of the Barcelona and Lyon players. These exams are repeated 24 hours before each game for the teams involved. The objective is to finish the competition as well as possible. Next season, it will be seen.







