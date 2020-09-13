Lewis Hamilton takes over Saturdays

During all training sessions Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) seemed willing to become the favorite for the victory of the new Tuscany GP, but when push comes to shove it always appears Lewis hamilton. The Englishman noted the

pole

by fourth consecutive GP, the 7th time on the 9 Saturdays of this atypical course, and he will once again be the first candidate for victory.





For Lewis Hamilton that of Mugello, a circuit that debuts in F1, is the 95th pole

of its trajectory. It will not go down in history, although the English endowed it with a epic which was not so bad: “Valtteri He has done a great job pushing me to my limit, ”said the leader. “It is a circuit that is a great challenge, Valtteri was better than me yesterday and today in free practice and in Q1, in the end the wind hurt me and I couldn’t go faster.”









In the final Q3, the two Mercedes drivers played for pole with very tight times between them. On the first attempt, Hamilton set a new track best time of 1: 15-144, and Bottas could only get close to 59 thousandths. The second attempt remained, in which Hamilton was slower (1m15s318) and Bottas, who started later, chose to abort the lap.

“The yellow flag affected me, I had more time in my pocket, I wanted to, but the opportunity did not come, although the speed has been good all weekend”, commented the Finn, who had been the fastest in all three free and in Q1.





Discreet Sainz

Carlos Sainz comes out 9th, after having narrowly missed Q3 against his teammate Norris

In the second line output will be the two Red Bull, away from the Mercedes. Verstappen is 4 tenths of Hamilton and Albon to 8. They are followed by Ferrari from Charles Leclerc, which saved the honor of the Scuderia in the GP number 1,000 in the F1 of the Maranelllo.









Carlos Sainz, who already passed Q2 very just, on the last lap, by just a tenth of difference with his partner Lando norris (11th), signed a discreet 9th place. In front you have the two Racing Point, who have regained their great speed, and the Renault Ricciardo.

Surprised removal Pierre

Gasly (Alpha Tauri), the winner of the previous race of Italian GP, in the first heat, in which he stayed in the 16th time. Went through the hair Sebastian Vettel, by 53 thousandths, and thus he was able to save himself the embarrassment of Monza(17th).





Grille output

one. Lewis hamilton (Mercedes), 1m15s144

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), 1m15s203

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 1m15s546

4. Alexander Albon (Red Bull), 1m15s954

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 1m16s270

6. Lance Stroll (Racing Point), 1m16s356

7. Sergio Pérez (Racing Point), 1m16s311 *

8. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), 1m16s543

9. Carlos Sainz (McLaren), 1m17s870

10. Esteban Ocon (Renault), s.t.









11. Lando Norris (McLaren), 1m16s640

12. Daniil Kvyat (Alpha Tauri), 1m16s854

13. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo), 1m16s854

14. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), 1m16s858

15. Romain Grosjean (Haas), 1m17s254

16. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), 1m17s125

17. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), 1m17s220

18. George Russell (Williams), 1m17s232

19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams), 1m17s320

20. Kevin Magnussen (Haas), 1m17s348

* Pérez loses a position due to suspension, by hindering Räikkönen in free 2







