Lewandowski’s training that has become a TikTok challenge

Robert Lewandowski has revolutionized TikTok with his new video. The striker of Bayern de Munich has broken the scoring record of a foreigner in the Bundesliga and is immersed in the fight for Golden Boot. The Polish footballer is also very active on social networks and has taken the opportunity to share part of his training with his followers.

The exercise consists of placing the hands on the floor and resting the feet on a wall. As you flex, your feet increase in height until your body is fully vertical. Very complicated! As much as viral. Who dares to try it?







