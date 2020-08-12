Lewandowski, hungry for Champions

Before his festival on Saturday before the Chelsea (two goals and two assists), Robert Lewandowski, who will turn 32 on August 21, had not seen the door for seven games. He’s not one of those Cristiano-type forwards who continually demand the ball. Theirs is more like loitering near the area and breaking in at the right time. Although the years are falling, its effectiveness is beyond doubt. With the double against Chelsea, he already has thirteen goals in this Champions, to four of the 17 that Cristiano has as a competition record.

It doesn’t seem like anyone can get near him. Behind him are Haaland (10) and the sextet made up of Gabriel Jesús, Sterling, Mertens, Kane, Gnabry and Depay. Lewandowski is the great threat for Barcelona.













Mathäus’s opinion

“Messi faces his successor as the best in the world: Lewandowski is not only the best striker”

After the resounding victory against Chelsea (4-1) the English press spoke of Lewandowski with some surprise, as if the Pole was suddenly living a second youth. Actually, by performance, it has never stopped being in the first. Lewandowski has been the top scorer in the Bundesliga five times; The latter closed the championship with 34 goals and only Immobile could take the Golden Boot from him with 36.

The Pole was also the top scorer in the last two group stages of the Champions League and could only be blamed for lowering his level of efficiency in the two-legged qualifying rounds, with five goals for Bayern since 2014. However, he is author. of 66 goals in the Champions League, the fourth historical scorer behind Cristiano, Messi and Raúl.

Born in Warsaw at a time that was not very buoyant for Polish football, Lewandowski trained in the ranks of the modest MKS Warsaw. The leap to elite football came when he signed for Lech Poznan in the summer of 2008. However, in that same season the then 19-year-old forward could have joined Sporting de Gijón, but the Asturian club did not agree to pay what they asked. Faced with the rejection, Lech Poznan took over his services for about 400,000 euros.

After two years in Poznan full of goals, Lewandowski was going to enter through the big door in European football at the hands of a young and histrionic German coach who was going to make history: Jürgen Klopp, who managed to sign him for his Borussia Dortmund in exchange for 4.5 million euros. Lewandowski’s response was sensational and reached its peak on April 24, 2013: four goals against Madrid in a Champions League semi-final. That night Florentino Pérez tried to sign him. It was to be the first of several attempts, all unsuccessful. It was in the summer of 2014 when he was closest to the Bernabeu. Madrid offered him six seasons, at a rate of 8.5 million euros each. “He did not come because he did not want to be Benzema’s substitute,” his representative would say years later.









That summer of 2014, after four seasons at Dortmund (with a balance of two Bundesligas as major trophies) it was time for the Pole to change of scene. And like every Bundesliga player, he did not resist the call of the almighty Bayern, then trained by Pep Guardiola.

A contract for five years and eleven million for each season made him one of the highest paid footballers in the Bavarian team and in the world.

At Bayern, where he has now been six seasons, Lewandowski has won all the national championships (Bayern has eight Bundesligas in a row), but the great objective has always resisted him: the Champions League, won for the last time by the Bavarians precisely against Jürgen Klopp’s Dortmund.

Son of a family of athletes (his father is a judoka and his mother, a volleyball player), Lewandowski sees no end to his career. He has a contract until 2023. After the game against Chelsea, Karl Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern’s strongman and general manager, raved about his striker: “He’s having perhaps the best season of his career. It’s a shame that this year they don’t give the Ballon d’Or because they deserved it ”.









Matthäus, another Bayern legend, agrees: “Messi faces his successor as the best player in the world: Lewandowski. He is the best player, not just the best forward, “he said.







