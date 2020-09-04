Leo Messi | Latest news on the departure of the Argentine star, live

The parent and representative of

Leo Messi,

Jorge Messi, doubts about your child’s future in the

FC Barcelona, opening the possibility now that he can stay at the club, 24 hours after having said that it was “difficult” and after not reaching an agreement in his first meeting with the president Josep Maria

Bartomeu.



This Wednesday afternoon, the surroundings of

Messi and the

Barça they met without reaching any agreement. Before that meeting, the father of ’10’ assured that it was “difficult” for him to stay, a position that was ratified at the meeting.