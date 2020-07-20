Lenglet has groin discomfort and is doubt for the Champions

Clement Lenglet joined the casualties of the Barça in Mendizorroza when he was replaced at the beginning of the second part. The French center has undergone medical tests and doctors have determined that it has affected the right groin area, reason why it will do treatment in the next days. His participation in the resumption of the Champions League is in question.

The Frenchman left the field in the 49th minute of the match against Alavés with obvious gestures of pain. With the Frenchman out of the field, Arturo Vidal had to play at the rear of the field, an area on the field that he had not occupied since his origins in the Colo Colo when he was free. The Chilean's patch shows the lack of centrals in the Barça squad.













Lagging behind

Setién also has the loss of Umtiti in the axis of defense

With Samuel Umtiti also injured, due to his recurring knee problems, Piqué and subsidiary player Ronald Araujo are the only natural center-backs for the Catalan team. A problem for Quique Setién for the decisive match against Naples on August 8. The evolution of Lenglet’s discomfort will determine the preparation of the Barça defense.

The players who participated in the game against Alavés have exercised this Monday in a recovery session and will carry out the last training tomorrow before facing a few days off. A period in which Quique Setién hopes that in addition to Lenglet other injured people like Antoine Griezmann or Arthur Melo will recover.

Lenglet in Vitoria. (EFE)



Barça have three weeks of hiatus before facing Napoli to recover troops and improve feelings on the field. The Catalans closed a disappointing League on Sunday with a smile, thanks to a liberating win that allowed the tension in the Catalan entity to lower the face of the Champions League.








