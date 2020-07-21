Lendoiro: “Thebes is the Vinicius of the offices”

The postponed match between Deportivo and Fuenlabrada of the last day of the SmartBank League by twelve positive coronavirus in the Madrid team has caused great controversy. With the Galician team relegated without having played, statements from La Coruña criticizing the management of the League have multiplied in recent hours and the last to raise his voice has been the former president of the Coruña club, Augusto César Lendoiro, who has compared the president of LaLiga, Javier Thebes, with the player of the Real Madrid Vinicius.

“Thebes is the Vinicius of the offices. He makes the great move, escapes from one, escapes from another, reaches the edge of the area, dribbles the goalkeeper, but when the time comes to shoot at goal or give it to the teammate, he chooses badly. We can’t make those big mistakes. We are the laughingstock of the entire sports world, ”Lendoiro explained to the media.













Thebes and Vinicius

“He makes the great move, (…) but when it comes time to shoot on goal or give it to his teammate, he chooses badly. We can’t make those big mistakes. “





Augusto César Lendoiro

Former President of Deportivo de la Coruña







The businessman’s words are in line with those previously pronounced by the president of Deportivo, Fernando Vidal, who did not comply with the descent and called for repeating the last day because “the competition had been adulterated”. Only the match in Riazor was suspended while the rest of the day was played normally. Thebes subsequently responded to the request of the Galician president: “Evidently the last day will not be repeated,” he said in four sports.

Vidal reported that Deportivo will resort to justice, as Lendoiro also supported: “We are facing a situation that a team has dropped without playing. That is very hard. Either they seek an agreed solution or it will end in ordinary justice. ” The remedy that has come out in recent hours by the Galicians would be for the SmartBank League to have 24 teams next year, including Deportivo.

Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga. (EFE)













The same feeling of injustice expressed the coach of the Blue and Whites, Fernando Vázquez, when he met the suspension of the match: “I express total opposition to the situation we are suffering because we feel very disadvantaged. We may have to play a game while being relegated (as it finally happened). ”

The complaints to the League have not come only from Galicia, since Rayo, who was in the fight for the playoff, denounced that they were forced to play before the threat of losing the points, while Numancia, also relegated, expressed in a statement his disagreement with the management of the League.





Uncertain future

“We are facing a situation that a team has dropped without playing. That is very hard. Either they are looking for an agreed solution or it will end in ordinary justice ”





Augusto César Lendoiro

Former President of Deportivo de la Coruña







For its part, Fuenlabrada will need to score a point when the game is played against the Galicians, in principle on July 30, to take away the last position in the playoff promotion to Elche. The players of the Madrid team remain isolated in the NH Finisterre hotel in La Coruña until they test negative for the coronavirus.

See the ranking of the SmartBank League.







