Leeds United, in the footsteps of Don Revie

The training camp of the Leeds United in Thorp Arch, near the town of Wetherby, has views of a prison. An appropriate metaphor for the sixteen years that the Yorkshire team has moved away from the top tier of English football, as a result of those financial excesses that Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte accuses wasteful countries and good living like Spain and Italy. God save us from Calvinistic morality.

Marcelo Bielsa, a football globetrotter, lives not far away in a modest one-bedroom flat, and his players tease him that prison guards are more condescending to inmates than he is to them. Undoubtedly an exaggeration, because the Argentine, although demanding, has managed to return to Leeds United the spirit of camaraderie that another cult coach implanted in the sixties and seventies, the legendary Don Revie, who changed the colors of the shirt to the white of Real Madrid, and adapted the tactics of the Hungarian team of Puskas and Kocsis.









With Revie, Leeds won all the domestic competitions, it was European Cup semi-finalist in 1970 and finalist in 1975 (lost to Bayern Munich), becoming one of the most feared teams in England and Europe. But, despite his often exalted football, he earned a reputation as a loser and a second, squandering considerable advantages in the last phase of the league and falling in decisive games in which he was the favorite.





A legend

As a player, Revie was a kind of English Xavi; as a coach he was a predecessor to Mourinho

The followers of Leeds, who throughout the long exile in the second and third divisions have frequently filled the forty thousand seats of the spooky elland road In an admirable demonstration of faith and loyalty, they feared that Revie’s curse had spread to Bielsa, because the team, leader for a good part of the 2018-19 campaign, collapsed at the end and fell in the promotion playoffs to the Premier. The fifteen-year sentence became sixteen.

But apart from creating a esprit de corps, a unit and companionships belonging to the army, the police or the fire department, the styles and Revie and Bielsa’s teams are very different. The English, as a player, was a kind of Xavi, a fine midfielder who found spaces where there were none and focused on the creative and offensive aspect of the game. But as a coach he turned out to be a kind of Mourinho, criticized by rivals as morullero and addicted to bad arts, who exerted influence on the referees, exploited psychology and tried to take advantage of any circumstance. “I spend a fortune spying on rivals, and all for what?” He asked his boys when they lost a game. I didn’t need to raise my voice. He entered the locker room, stared at everyone, and left again without question.









Before Revie’s arrival, Leeds had been a third-tier provincial team in a city that he preferred rugby and cricket to soccer, but to which he placed on the continental map, winning three Fair Cups and reaching a final of the Recopa, in addition to the feats and disappointments in the European Cup. He left the club to take over the English national team, where he failed and left before he was fired, unable to replicate the family spirit he had created on Elland Road.

Leeds United Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa (Andrew-Varley / EFE)



After Revie nothing was the same for Leeds either, although he won the league again in the 91-92 course and was a Champions League semi-finalist in 2000-01. Precisely the desire to recall old glories led its owner to spend money the club didn’t have, naively counting on future income derived from participation in the European Cup. What came was the ruin, the sale of all the best players (Rio Ferdinand, Mark Viduka, Jonathan Woodgate, James Milner …), the deduction of points, the descent first to second and then to third and a succession of coaches that failed and of owners only interested in recovering their investment. Until the Italian television rights magnate appeared a couple of years ago Andrea Radrizzani, and after a couple of frustrated experiments he hired Bielsa.









As a soccer team, Leeds United is inspired by Real Madrid. But as a city, Leeds wants to be the Barcelona of the north of England, even if it is without the sea, with a rich artistic life and a culture of coffee and terraces (within an order, nobody packs). Perhaps now, with Bielsa, his model is Buenos Aires. And maybe at the club, in Trump’s language, he’ll be great again.







