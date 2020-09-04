LeBron James continues his fight against police violence with a new jersey

By
James Ashley
-

“In memory of the countless African American lives lost due to the police violence and racial injustice. Do you understand now? ”, You could read on the shirt. Black Dark Symbolizing a duel. The night that Lebron James achieved a triple-double of 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, which helped Los angeles lakers to win 131-122 to the decimated Trail blazers of Portland in the fifth game of the first-round tie of
playoffs
from the Western Conference, he was grieving.

That night, at the party where Lakers managed to reach the semifinals after 7 years and the boycott of the NBA for the shooting in the back of the African American Jacob Blake, Lebron James I continue to fight against police violence and racism.



‘The King’ He shared the image on his social networks, with the message: Do you understand now? The photograph has had an important impact among his followers, who join the message and support his protest.


