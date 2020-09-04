LeBron James continues his fight against police violence with a new jersey

“In memory of the countless African American lives lost due to the police violence and racial injustice. Do you understand now? ”, You could read on the shirt. Black Dark Symbolizing a duel. The night that Lebron James achieved a triple-double of 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, which helped Los angeles lakers to win 131-122 to the decimated Trail blazers of Portland in the fifth game of the first-round tie of

playoffs

from the Western Conference, he was grieving.

That night, at the party where Lakers managed to reach the semifinals after 7 years and the boycott of the NBA for the shooting in the back of the African American Jacob Blake, Lebron James I continue to fight against police violence and racism.









‘The King’ He shared the image on his social networks, with the message: Do you understand now? The photograph has had an important impact among his followers, who join the message and support his protest.