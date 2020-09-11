League without normality

Yesterday the stage number 13 of the Tour de France, a competition associated with the month of July whose peloton continues pedaling in mid-September. The coronavirus has turned the international sports calendar upside down. The playoffs of the NBA They are disputed in a concentrated version and packaged in the facilities that Disney has in Orlando. The Tokyo Games were canceled. So we could continue to fill this article. There is no sport that escapes the sinister consequences of Covid-19. Neither does football. The league, then less.

The strangest Spanish championship begins today, socially and economically beaten in such a way that the stands will not be opened for the public and the playful-festive presentations of transfers, as typical of the summer as it was to send a postcard, have been reduced or celebrated in the strictest privacy. There is no money. The big clubs are curiously the most affected. The middle class survives on television income.









Giants like Barcelona and Real Madrid, current champions, suffer colossal losses instead. In the overall budget, the item corresponding to television rights does not cover even half of the needs. In the case of Barcelona, ​​a prepandemic budget that was estimated at 1,100 million euros will end up being another one that is necessarily more modest of 800. There is no ticketing, there are no tourists to sell t-shirts to in official stores or to attract monothematic museums, so profitable before … The situation is catastrophic and both entities have been forced to buckle up. They have even requested, and achieved, the reduction of the salary of their employees, including footballers. Never seen. New attempts are not ruled out. There will be a collision.





Without fans, without millionaire signings, with an asymmetrical calendar … thank goodness Messi continues

The Barça directive, after holding the pulse of Leo Messi not without tremors, desperately seeks to empty the first team’s dressing room to save millionaire chips and to satisfy their new coach, Ronald Koeman, with a couple of signings from his rope. At the moment, little or nothing of the alleged revolution that should come after the infamous 8-2 Lisbon. Rakitic went to Sevilla, yes, but no one else has followed him. Koeman must settle for the moment with Pjanic, Trincão and Pedri as news, while living with players he does not love, in the case of Luis Suárez or Arturo Vidal.









In Madrid, Florentino Pérez will continue to pull his fetish coach, Zinédine Zidane and, chastened by his last galactic escapades (Hazard and Jovic add more than 200 million euros of investment with hardly any sports gain), he has kept his portfolio in his pocket to focus on accelerating the remodeling of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Although also affected by the pandemic, the Premier League increases the economic gap with which it leads LaLiga. This is concluded when it is verified that the English clubs have spent 825 million euros on transfers and the Spanish League, fourth in that section behind France and Italy, 280, all in the absence of closing the market, this year exceptionally on the 5th October. Luckily Messi did not emigrate to Manchester in search of new horizons. The blow to LaLiga would have been definitive.

The League begins today with an Eibar-Celta, on Saturday and not on Friday after the umpteenth and tiring lawsuit between the employers and the Spanish Federation. As has already been said, the competition is full of oddities and one of them is the preparation of its calendar, so hooked at the beginning to the outcomes of European competitions that Barça will not officially debut until the third day. The same happens to Sevilla, champion of the Europa League, Atlético and Elche, in the latter case for being promoted after an endless path of promotion. Madrid and Getafe will debut earlier, just on the second day.









If the calendar begins with asymmetries, the protocols dictated by the health authorities to avoid contagion will continue to be mandatory. With some additions that affect this season. Examples: all clubs must inform LaLiga of the designation of an alternative stadium to the main one, located outside the autonomous community itself, before September 18; All teams must present calls with 13 members of the first team and use a minimum of seven during the matches, with suspension as punishment if they do not do so; All clubs will have the right to suspend a match without losing points but not a second, which would lead to the automatic result of 3-0 against, underlining that this match that can be suspended may never belong to the last eight days of the championship.

Regarding the regulation, and apart from the use of the VAR despite its faulty application during the final stretch of last season, the regulation of the five substitutions is maintained, embedded as a rarity to alleviate the fatigue of the players when chaining three games per week, and maintained now it is not very clear under what criteria.







