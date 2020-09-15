Lautaro’s agent: “There is nothing with Real Madrid”

Beto Yaqué, agent of Lautaro Martinez, player intended by the Barça, denied the information that assured the existence of an agreement between the Argentine player and the Real Madrid, but he also denied that he was close to landing at the Camp Nou. At the moment, the most feasible option is to stay in the Inter de Milan.

Yaqué, along with Sergio Zárate, the other representative of the ram, met yesterday afternoon with managers nerazzurri at the club’s facilities, although the match was not decisive for the forward’s future. “It is a courtesy visit. That’s it, just this, ”Yaqué explained after the meeting.













Asked about a possible change of scene for Lautaro, the agent flatly denied that he could wear white: “There is nothing with Real Madrid.” Less forceful was when the name of Barça came out and he was enigmatic with the option of continuing in Milan: “I don’t know. Lautaro is here at Inter ”.

The Gazzetta dello Sport explains that the meeting, far from serving to force Lautaro’s departure from Inter, served to bring positions closer to a possible renewal. According to the Italian media, the club owned by the Suning company would have offered a salary of 6 million instead of the 1.5 it currently receives.

Lautaro Martínez, in a match with Inter. (AP)



Lautaro, who has a contract until June 2023, would extend his relationship with Inter until 2025. However, the same information indicates that if an offer came from Barça, of at least 80 million euros, the situation could change radically, since Inter, in need of income, would welcome the transfer.









What does seem clear is that the option of signing for Real Madrid is ruled out despite the information published yesterday Sport Mediaset. The transalpine media assured that the whites had reached an agreement with the player’s agents by which Lautaro would arrive in the Spanish capital at a rate of 8 million euros per season.





For their part, at Barça they do not move tab, the Catalans more focused on making money with the exits than on tackling large operations. Lautaro has been the priority objective for months to reinforce the Barcelona forward, but the current economic situation has caused the Catalans to look at Memphis Depay, a player to the liking of Ronald Koeman who could sign for Barça for 25 million euros.







