Laporta praises Messi’s “wise decision”

The former Barça president Joan Laporta he was happy after Leo Messi manifest in an interview in Goal that he will stay one more season at Barça. Laporta did not want to get involved in the accusations against Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board of directors and chose simply to praise the Argentine’s message.

After learning that Messi wanted to leave the club and communicated it through a burofax Laporta criticized Bartomeu and asked for his resignation through a Twiter message. “Bartomeu and his Board have to resign immediately. They have been undermining the morale of #Messi to save themselves from the economic and sporting mess they have created. If they resigned there would still be hope that Messi would stay at # Barça ”, he explained then.















Now to continue fighting to win again and continue making history. Today #Messi you have given us one more joy to Barcelona fans! “







Joan Laporta







This time he referred exclusively to the Argentine’s decision. “Magnificent Leo, wise decision very well explained. And now to continue fighting to win again and continue making history. Today #Messi you have given us one more joy to Barcelona fans! ”, He explained.

Laporta is one of the candidates for the presidency of Barça. However, he will not participate in the motion of censure that Víctor Font has proposed among other candidates. A priori he is one of the great favorites, although details of what his sporting project would be are not known.



Will this really be Messi’s last season at Barça?







The survey is closed





Vote

Total votes: 0











