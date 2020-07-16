Laporta charges against the economic and sports management of Bartomeu

“In December I will decide, but every time I have more desire to appear to the elections to be president of Barça”. That’s how forceful he was Joan Laporta, who attended this Wednesday a donation of solidarity masks at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital.

In his usual line, the one who was already president of FC Barcelona between 2003 and 2010, criticized the management of the current board and addressed the current situation of the Barcelona club starting with Leo Messi and his pending renewal.

"I am afraid that some action by the board could lead to a decision then irreversible. Letting Messi escape, no one disputes it, would be the death sentence of any president. Messi is still a long-term player, he is the best in history and the right conditions must be created for him to continue, feel comfortable and can last a few more years," he said.















On the benches, about the possibility that Xavi Hernandez becomes a Barça coach under the mandate of Josep Maria Bartomeu, Laporta assured that “if it were Xavi, he would never come with this meeting” and defined the Barçagat to

as one of the strongest institutional crises. “It should be called Bartogate,” he said sarcastically.

On an economic level, evaluating Bartomeu’s statements on TV3’s ‘Onze’ program where he said that Barcelona was “much better financially than they found in 2010 when Sandro Rosell entered” Laporta claims to see “very difficult for them to leave the club better than they found it. “

In the interview, Bartomeu was very proud with the level of turnover of the Barça entity: "From the 415 million that the club entered in 2010 we have gone to 1,000 million euros. It is a work to which we have all contributed. And it talks about an excellent job."













Laporta doubts that Bartomeu will leave a club in a better situation than his in 2010

Laporta, however, emphasized debt. The latest reports from Barça put it at 217 million euros and revealed that the club is processing an 800 million credit with the private investment bank Goldman Sachs. “I don’t know if they have already signed it or if they have already made a pre-agreement. It will be to return in 20 years. They have to explain it, as well as the Espai Barça and the naming rights. I will be very attentive to everything they do because they can harm the club’s assets, “explained Laporta.

And he insisted: "It will be a club with a billion revenues, but with a billion expenses and a billion debt. And that will be very difficult for the one who comes. What they are being asked to do is leave all the instruments to reverse this situation. And, from what I see, it seems to me that this is not happening."







In addition, Laporta pointed out as an example of economic mismanagement the sports barters that the entity is carrying out starting with that of Neto-Cillessen in Valencia and continuing with the most recent one with Juventus between Pjanic and Arthur. "That change of players is going against the sports essence. And it has to do with the financial mismanagement of the club. The change Pjanic and Arthur is thinking only in the economic", complained Laporta.









At the accounting level, the club will count the 72 million from the sale of Arthur in the current financial year, while the 60 million by Pjanic will amortize them in four years: 15 million per course. "In 2010, we left him a club that was a worldwide reference. A few years have passed and they took advantage of what we left them for a long time. I doubt that they will be able to leave a better club than the one they received," Laporta insisted that, although he assures that he will decide in December, he seems increasingly eager to stand in the July 2020 elections in which there are two pre-candidates: Víctor Font and Lluís Fernández Alà, businessman and politician from Sant Cugat del Vallès,








