Landa can not with the little cannibal Evenepoel in the Tour of Burgos

Mikel Landa (Bahrain) ran into the Back to Burgos with a great Remco Evenepoel (Deceunick-Quick Step) who defended the leadership without cracks in the last stage and took the final victory. The Belgian shared the very hard final climb to Neila Lagoons together with the Basque and the Colombian Iván Ramiro Sosa, 22, who finally took the stage victory with an attack 500 meters from the finish.

“The climb has been very hard, the altitude is not my fort. I’ve suffered. The team has kept me informed at all times. I have kept Landa in my vision, for which I am very happy, ”explained 20-year-old Evenepoel, who in June 2019 won his first stage as a professional in the Tour of Belgium and subsequently won the Clásica de San Sebastián , the Tour of San Juan (Argentina) and the Tour of the Algarve (Portugal).













Sobre Evenepoel

“Young people come hitting very hard. You have to take advantage of them before they get experience because later it will be impossible ”





Mikel Landa

Bahrain Corridor







“A lot of level. Young people come hitting very hard. It is necessary to take advantage of them before they gain experience because later it will be impossible. Evenepoel is brave, very complete and surprising because he manages well on all terrains, “said Landa about the little ‘cannibal’, Sosa and the Portuguese Joao Almeida, 21, who after a great final promotion rose to third place of the general.

The cyclist Mikel Landa, from Bahrain, in the Vuelta a Burgos (EFE)



Evenepoel had already proven to be a great rider, very good in time trial, but in the third stage of the Burgos race he uncovered himself as a superclass, winning the stage with the ascent to Picón Blanco, where he beat all climbers. When he polishes his youthful sins he will be the rival to beat in the peloton.

The little cannibal, nickname in tribute to his compatriot and legend Eddy Merckx, grew up in the final meters and wanted to leave Landa and Ramiro behind, but the hard ramps of 11% were able to cope with his ambition. Back in the fold, he paid for the audacity in the final kilometer when he had no strength to follow Sosa and Landa, who, more experienced, saved forces to start a few seconds before the finish, although insufficient to cut the 32 margin that Evenepoel had. .









The Belgian rider of the Deceuninck Quick Step, Remco Evenepoel, wins the third stage of the Vuelta a Burgos. (EFE)



For his part, Sosa completed some superb final meters after a hard stage of 158 kilometers. The Colombian from Ineos entered the finish line alone and won the stage victory for the third consecutive year in Laguna de Neilas. The big loser of the day was New Zealander George Bennett, who started second overall and fell off the podium in the final hard climb.







