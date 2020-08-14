LaLiga rejects the proposal of a Second with 24 teams

The consequences of the controversial game postponed between the Deportivo and Fuenlabrada for the positives of coronavirus, which was finally disputed last Friday, they are still queuing. To unravel the carousel of complaints from various teams in the SmartBank League, the RFEF He proposed that the silver division have 24 teams exceptionally next year. LaLigahowever, it has ruled out that option.

The president of the employer, Javier Tebas, has rejected, as “unfeasible”, the proposal of the secretary of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Andreu Camps, to expand the Second with the inclusion of Deportivo and Numancia, who descended to Second B on the last day.













Rejected

Tebas explains that Camps’ proposal “deals with a foreign matter” to the “Monitoring Commission of the current Coordination Agreement”

In a letter to the RFEF with a copy to Irene Lozano, president of the Higher Sports Council, Fuenlabrada, Numancia and Deportivo, and dated this Friday, Tebas explains that Camps’ proposal “deals with a matter alien” to the “The Monitoring Commission of the current Coordination Agreement”, where the Secretary of the Federation sent the letter.

Tebas also charges Camps for copying Deportivo, Numancia and Fuenlabrada in their letters, which he interprets as “a total lack of loyalty or a very serious error” in a matter where “the strictest confidentiality” was essential to avoid “a great pressure from the social and media environment ”.

Image of the match between Deportivo and Fuenlabrada in Riazor. (EFE)



Regarding Fuenlabrada, the president of LaLiga believes that “the only possible justification for its status as recipient” of the letters from Camps is that, “in exchange for said possible decision (by LaLiga on expanding the Second Division places) the file is filed disciplinary initiated ”by the Spanish Federation on the match between Deportivo and the Madrid team.









The president of LaLiga dismisses the Federation’s proposal as “hasty” and warns that if Deportivo and Numancia “wanted to raise the possibility of a 24” competition, LaLiga “has internal means and instruments” so that they could raise that proposal.





For involving Deportivo, Numancia and Fuenlabrada

Thebes accuses Camps of “a total lack of loyalty or a very serious mistake”

Despite the rejection, Tebas explains that LaLiga has made “an in-depth analysis of the proposal”, but argues that “reducing two declines would require a statutory modification adopted by a majority of 32 votes in the Extraordinary General Assembly and also cannot be adopted retroactively without breaching the current regulation, it is enough for a single club to challenge it ”.

On the other hand, the top leader of the competition explains that an expansion of the competition teams would directly affect the economic distribution for audiovisual rights. “Contracts that are binding on all parties and whose compensation is known to the clubs, their breach being reportable by any of those affected,” Tebas said.

Check the classification of the SmartBank League.







