LaLiga postpones playoff promotion to Primera

It was an open secret, but the Girona has confirmed through social networks that the playoff promotion to First, which was to start this July 23, is postponed by the twelve positives of coronavirus of the Fuenlabrada that forced them to suspend their match on the last day of the SmartBank League against him Deportivo de la Coruña.

The Catalan team, ranked fifth in the Second Division, will face Almería in the semifinals, but at the moment it is unknown when the match will take place. Everything is pending the new date of the meeting between Madrid and Galicians, which could be July 30 and will determine if Fuenlabrada finally sneaks into the last square that gives access to the fight for promotion.









José Ramón Sandoval’s team needs a point to snatch the sixth position from Elche and meet with Zaragoza in the playoff semifinals. For the time being, the Fuenlabrada players, who do not present symptoms of the virus, remain in asylum in the NH Finisterre hotel in La Coruña, waiting to test negative in an upcoming PCR test.

If the game was played in Riazor on July 30, LaLiga is considering that the playoff semifinals be played on August 2 and 5 and the final on August 8 and 11. These dates, however, are at the mercy of the health of the Fuenlabrada players.





According to the ‘Cadena Ser’

Fuenlabrada wanted to change its return flight two hours before the postponement of the match against Deportivo became official

The suspension of the meeting in Galician lands became official shortly after 8:00 p.m., less than an hour after the game, but, according to the Chain Ser, Fuenlabrada requested a flight change at 6:00 pm to return to Madrid at 10:30 pm, when the match was due to be played. In this way, the Madrid club already knew the postponement before it was official and was willing to travel despite the contagions









For its part, the Xunta de Galicia and the City Council of La Coruña have asked for explanations to know if the Fuenlabrada footballers were already infected before leaving from Madrid and therefore they would have committed negligence. From LaLiga they denied this possibility: “The Fuenlabrada traveled because in the PCRs that were carried out the entire expedition had not given a positive result,” explained Javier Tebas in four sports.

The player from Fuenlabrada Chico Flores, appears this Wednesday at a window of the Finisterre hotel where they remain confined. (Cabalar / EFE)



The complaints are even greater from Deportivo de la Coruña, who dropped to Segunda B without playing their match against Fuenlabrada. Its president, Fernando Vidal, his coach, Fernando Vázquez, and in the last hours former president Augusto César Lendoiro denounced that the competition was adulterated and threatened to go to court if no solution was found, such as repeating the day. “Obviously the day will not be repeated,” Thebes replied.

