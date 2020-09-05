LaLiga insists that Messi has made a “decontextualized interpretation” of his contract

In the pulse between Messi and the Barça LaLiga has sneaked back in the last hours. The player’s father and agent, Jorge Messi, has sent a statement to the employer to defend that his son does not have a termination clause and the entity chaired by Javier TebasA few minutes later, he insisted on the validity of the Argentine’s contract with the Barça club.

"From LaLiga a response to the message sent from the environment of the player Leo Messi has been transferred. Said response reveals and confirms the decontextualized and far removed interpretation of the literality of the contract they carry out, which is why LaLiga is reiterated in the statement published on August 30, "he said.













In this way, the body refers to the previously published letter that reads as follows: “LaLiga considers it convenient to clarify that, once the player’s contract with his club has been analyzed: 1) The contract is currently in force and has a” termination clause “Applicable to the assumption that Lionel Andrés Messi decided to urge the early unilateral termination of the same.”

On the contrary, in a letter signed by Jorge Messi, it is defended that the termination clause “will not apply when the termination of the contract by unilateral decision of the player takes effect from the end of the 2019-20 sports season.” “It is obvious that the compensation of 700 million euros, provided for in the previous clause 8.2.3.5, does not apply at all,” adds the letter.

In the same way that LaLiga has interpreted, in the Barcelona club they defend that the date of the release clause expired on June 10, while from the player’s environment they believe that the pandemic has modified that term, delaying the end of all seasons soccer.

While the club and the employers rely on the literality of the contract, from the player’s environment they trust another interpretation. “We do not know which contract is the one they have analyzed and what are the bases on which they conclude that it would have an applicable” termination clause “in case the player decides to urge the unilateral termination of the same, with effect from the end of the 2019/20 sports season ”, adds Jorge Messi about LaLiga’s position, which he considers“ an obvious mistake ”.









In recent days Jorge Messi has met with the president of Barça, Josep Maria Bartomeu, to insist on his son’s intention to leave the club, but the club does not contemplate this option and refers to the termination clause as the only one departure. Due to this situation, Messi, although resigned, would be closer to staying at Barça.



