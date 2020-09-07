LaLiga and the Federation agree to the regulation changes against Covid-19

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic It caused a scenario of uncertainty in Spanish football last year that led to numerous controversies, especially as a result of the postponed match between Deportivo and Fuenlabrada de Segunda, and for this season, which will begin in a few days, The league and the Federation have agreed on a series of rules to avoid controversy if Covid-19 again conditions the course of the competition. A modification of the regulation that must be ratified on Monday by the Management Commission of the RFEF.

Within the framework of the Monitoring Commission of the Coordination Agreement, the employers' association and the RFEF have agreed that, whenever necessary, matches may be played in alternative stadiums, the postponement of the matches will be allowed, there will be a different playoff model In Second, the clubs will be able to modify the coaching staff and the previous arrival times of the teams at the stadiums will be shortened.













Clubs have until September 18 to report the alternative stadium

On the “criteria for postponement of matches and competitive consequences in the event that they cannot be played”, Brand It advances that for the suspension it will be necessary that there are less than 13 players available, the impossibility of displacements due to sanitary prohibitions or the closure forced by the virus of the facilities 48 hours before the dispute of the match.

Also at this point, he explains that the First Clubs will be able to postpone a single match and two for the Second. On the other hand, the teams must play with at least seven players from the squad who usually compete in the same category of the match. Continuing with the information of Brand, once the limit of postponed matches has been exceeded, the match will be considered lost (3-0) to the team that does not appear due to Covid-19, although there will be no penalty for failure to appear. In addition, from matchday 30 in First and 34 in Second, postponements will not be allowed.

As for alternative stadiums, the sports newspaper details that the clubs must notify LaLiga and the RFEF of the venue before next September 18 and must be outside the Autonomous Community of the team. From the promotion of promotion to First, which has caused so many problems in the previous year due to the positives of Fuenlabrada, it is determined that it could be played in a Final Four format in a single venue and a single match.













In order to reach this agreement, LaLiga and the RFEF have smoothed out rough spots, exposed on repeated occasions. “Despite the existence of some differences of opinion between the RFEF and LaLiga in some specific aspects, both parties understand that at this time an agreement that facilitates the start of the competition is essential,” concluded the employer.

.







