Lakers return to West finals 10 years later

The star forward Lebron James fulfilled his first objective of leading Los angeles lakers at late of the Western Conference for the first time since 2010 after defeating this Saturday 119-96 at Houston Rockets in the fifth game of the semifinal tie.

The victory allowed the Lakers to win the best-of-seven series 4-1 and ended the longest drought in Los Angeles franchise history in terms of their presence in the finals competition.





The longest drought in the history of the Los Angeles franchise ended in terms of its presence in the finals competition











James will also return to a conference finals for the first time since 2018, a wait he was also not used to after he had previously played 10, divided six with the Cleveland Cavaliers and four with the Miami Heat.

It is the ninth time he has reached this round in the last 10 seasons; the only absence in the playoff phase was last season, his inaugural year with the Lakers, which collapsed due to injury and the team failed to make the postseason.

This time he was in full form and again he was the undisputed leader of the Lakers by contributing a double-double of 29 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two ball recoveries and put a stopper.





LeBron was the undisputed leader of the Lakers by contributing a double-double of 29 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

James, who beat Rockets guard James Harden in the singles match, topped the list of six Lakers players who had double-digit numbers, including backup power forward Kyle Kuzma, who finished sixth with a score of 17. points.

While center Anthony Davis also had a double-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists that gave the Lakers full control of the inside game.

Power forward Markieff Morris reached 16 points and guard Danny Green had another 13 points for the Lakers.









The Los Angeles team finished the game with 50 rebounds to 31 for the Rockets, who in the end again missed the presence in the squad of a natural pivot who could compete in the inner game with the tall men of the Lakers.





The opponent in the final will come from the winner of the semifinal tie between the Lo Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets

The Lakers will now have to wait to find out who will be their rival in the finals and who will come out of the winner of the semifinal tie between the Lo Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets, with a 3-2 advantage for the Californian team.

The Western Conference finals will not begin until next Wednesday, while the Eastern Conference will do so on Tuesday with the duel between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

Harden in his line of player blur in the decisive games finished with 30 points, six rebounds and five assists as the Rockets’ leading scorer, but without being able to put the Houston team in the position to fight for the victory they needed if they did not want to be eliminated.

Power forward Jeff Green with 13 points was the Rockets’ second leading scorer and star point guard Russell Westbrook finished with just 10 points, six assists and four rebounds after he missed 9 of 13 shots from the field, including three 3-point attempts. What did.













Coach Mike D’Antoni, who ended his contract this season and did not receive a renewal, could have directed his last game with the Rockets

The defeat and elimination of the Rockets put an end to a difficult week for the Houston team, which is also not very clear about its future. Veteran coach Mike D’Antoni, who ended his contract this season and did not receive a renewal, could have coached his last game with the Rockets.

D’Antoni’s name is already ringing for vacancies for the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia Sixers, who are currently without a coach.

While the general manager of the Rockets, Daryl Morey, will have to rethink the formula of the low lineup, without a center, after seeing how the formula of the duo Harden and Westbrook did not work out in their first years of being together.

Westbrook exchanged heated words with a fan from the family section during the fourth quarter; NBA security asked the man, identified by ESPN television as the brother of Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo, to leave the game.

The Rockets had won the first game of the series and lost the next four, including Saturday’s game played a day after guard-forward Danuel House Jr., who averaged 11.4 points in nine playoff games this season. , had to leave the bubble.









An NBA investigation showed that he had an unauthorized (female) guest in his room for several hours earlier this week, missing the final three games of the series.





The Rockets couldn’t count on guard-forward Danuel House Jr., who had an unauthorized (female) guest in his room for several hours earlier this week, and missed the final three games of the series.

The Lakers were left with a 33-11 lead, although Houston came back on a 17-2 streak to get to seven.

The Lakers’ lead was 62-51 at the half after the Rockets converted 13 Los Angeles turnovers into 15 points, the main reason Houston was still in the game up to that point.

Houston came close to seven on a Westbrook drive with 2:09 left in the third quarter, and that was the Rockets’ last real attempt at hope.

The Lakers scored the next 15 points and the lead was 95-69 in the fourth quarter, which became a pure process for both teams.







