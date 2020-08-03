Kyrgios quits the US Open and attacks “selfish” players

Nick kyrgios He has the controversial player poster, partly for not having hair on his tongue. The Australian has communicated in a video that he will not be in the US Open by the threat of coronavirus in the United States, But it has also been used to attack “selfish” tennis players who have not respected the rules to avoid infection.

Players, we have to act in the common interest and work together. You can’t be dancing on tables, making money around Europe or trying to make money fast by organizing an exhibition. That is very selfish. Think of the other for once, that’s what this virus is about. It doesn’t matter your ranking or how much money you have. Act responsibly ”, explained number 40 in the world ranking in a possible reference, among others, to number one in the world, Novak Djokovic.













The Serbian tennis player organized the controversial Adria Tour charity tournament in the Balkans, with an audience in the stands and without respecting the social distance in full swing of the pandemic. The championship did not end because of the positive of the players Grigor Dimitrov, Viktor Troicki, Borna Coric and Djokovic himself. The Belgrade man was also seen shirtless in a crowded nightclub.

Kyrgios assures that “he has no problems with the USTA or with the celebration of the US Open” if everyone “acts correctly”, but in his case he prefers not to participate in this year’s edition, which in principle will begin on August 31 .

“I will not play the US Open. It hurts my heart not to be there, competing in the Arthur Ashe, one of the most important tracks in the history of the sport. But I am left out for my people, my Australians, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives, for all of you. It is my decision, like it or not, and those are my reasons, “he explained.









“Let’s take a breather and remember what is important right now: safety and our health as a community. We will be able to rebuild sport and our economy, but we will never be able to recover lost lives, ”continued the Canberra tennis player with his message through social networks.

Kyrgios has been the scourge of tennis players who have not respected the established rules to prevent the spread of the virus. Through social networks, he has charged, among others, against Djokovic or Alexander Zverev, who participated in the Adria Tour, although he did not test positive, and was seen twice partying in Monaco.

“I have seen many controversial things that have happened around the world but one of the ones that has caught my attention has been seeing Sascha Zverev partying. Again uncle, again? How can you be so selfish? How? ”Said the oceanic about the German on Twitter. Former player Boris Becker came out in defense of his compatriot and called Kyrgios a “rat.”







