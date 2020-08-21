Kruijswijk adds to the losses of the Tour de France

After the absences of Ineos

(Froome and Thomas)

, now it’s up to the Jumbo, who has announced that he will not be able to count on the Dutch Steven Kruijswijk, victim of a fall in the Dauphiné and that he has, as now revealed, a fractured shoulder. Kruijswijk was the third classified in the 2019 Tour, so that only the winner, Egan Bernal, remains on the podium of the last edition (Thomas was second).

“It is with great regret that I will not be able to take part in the Tour de France due to a broken shoulder and numerous skin erosions,” explained the 33-year-old cyclist on social media. Kruijswijk left the Dauphiné due to a fall in the fourth stage and at first it was explained in his team that he had a dislocated shoulder. “Unfortunately the consequences of the fall are more serious than expected”, reveals Kruijswijk.













Only the winner of the 2019 podium remains, Egan Bernal

The Jumbo expected to have three first swords on this Tour: Roglic, Kruijswijk and Dumoulin. The loss of Kruijswijk will be covered by the Norwegian Amund Grondahl Jansen, one of the gregarious who already took part in the Tour 2019. In the absence of final details, the block of the Jumbo for the Tour will thus be made up of Roglic, Dumoulin and Jansen, accompanied by Tony Martin, Robert Gesink, Wout van Aert, George Bennett, and Sepp Kuss.

“He was in perfect shape, but top-level sport is that tough,” commented Jumbo manager Merijn Zeeman. “I wish my team the best for the Tour. I am very disappointed not to be able to be part of it ”, added the injured rider.