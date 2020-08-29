Kristoff takes the first yellow on a chaotic day

Norwegian Alexander Kristoff, a 33-year sprint veteran from UAE Emirates, won the goal of Nice and it’s the first leader

Tour 2020, at the end of a very rugged stage, dotted with numerous falls that will have to be seen what consequences they have in the coming days. Kristoff raced up the right to advance to Mads Pedersen (Trek) and Cees Bol (Sunweb). The official times were taken 3 kilometers from the finish line, to avoid greater evils, and even so, just after that banner a new massive fall was repeated that, on this occasion, especially affected Thibaut Pinot and a good part of Movistar.









The stage became a festival of falls and slips until a non-aggression pact was signed and almost all the last 60 kilometers were filmed at a calm pace – with exceptions – to avoid greater evils. The break of the day, with the French Gautier and Grellier and the Swiss Schär was eliminated 58 from the goal and it was then that the recital of falls was stopped, but did not finish.

Thibaut Pinot on the ground after the massive crash 3 kilometers from the finish

(ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP)



Previously there were many affected, the most important and one of those who came out worse off was the Russian Pavel Sivakov, one of the stars of the Ineos. He was even close to abandonment, assuming he couldn’t go on. Amador, Nieve, De la Cruz, Luis León Sánchez, Nairo Quintana, Robert Gesink, Sepp Kuss, Richie Porte also fell … A list to which must be added Julian Alaphilippe, who in his case suffered a breakdown and had to go back for several kilometers. His front wheel was braked and his team took a long time to fix the problem.

The non-aggression pact was promoted by the Jumbo but who least agreed, Astana, soon broke the calm. In the last descent of Aspremont, three riders from the Kazakh team set a strong rhythm again but the adventure ended soon: on a slightly closed curve, Miguel Ángel López lost control of the bicycle and ran into a traffic sign without consequences. There he returned to the prudent rhythm. However, there were still scares along the way, like the one that George Bennett had, one of Roglic’s luxury gregarious, and that left him sore on the asphalt.









In the last big fall, just under 3 kilometers from the end, the peloton was widely cut and it was a very small group that took part in the sprint. Definitely a very dangerous stage, mainly due to the rain, although the route, with very complicated descents and poor grip asphalt, was already an invitation to falls. The break agreed between all the teams allowed a good part of the laggards to save the day and reach Nice without wasting many minutes.













