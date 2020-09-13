Koeman: “The pace of play must be higher”

The Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, he said after winning the Nàstic de Tarragona in the first preseason game that the team was “correct” on the pitch of the Johan Cruyff Stadium and stressed that “the pace must be higher” whatever the team’s scheme.

Of Leo Messi, Koeman stressed that “he showed the same spirit that he has been showing from day one. He has trained well, he knows that physically he has to improve, like everyone else, but his quality speaks for itself ”.

The Dutchman described this first match as "important" given the little time they have to prepare and stressed that it ended without injuries. "They were all good, with good intensity, although in the second half it was less than in the first," said the Barça coach in English to the Barça TV microphones at the end of the match.













Koeman played all the players for 45 minutes and was “happy” with the second week of work. From now on you can count on all the players after the arrival of Pjanic last Thursday. The coach commented that in the next two weeks before the debut in the League, the team “will work on tactical things to start a complicated league well.”

For his part, Pedri, one of the Barça novelties this season, acknowledged having fulfilled “a dream” of playing “with some of the best in the world” despite not having done so at the Camp Nou. Regarding his performance, the canary said that Koeman “asked me to move for the midfielder and I did. I am a player who moves a lot ”.

Another of the debutants, the Portuguese Trincao, was "satisfied" with his debut and the role in the team that Koeman gave him. "He asked me to move to the right. I always play facing and I did so ".








