Koeman: “Messi is the best and I hope he can repeat it this season”

He had not spoken since August 19, almost a month ago. Since its presentation Until his first friendly match, which he will lead this Saturday, a lot has happened in the Blaugrana universe. But there is one that has not changed. So wanted to Leo Messi like visible head of your team and still wants it. A week ago the Argentine revealed that he was still one more season at Barcelona. AND Koeman seeks to be decisive too in your project. Although he is aware that the Argentine has just started working with the group. “Is the best. Messi, in his (good) physical form, is a very important player and he has shown it for many years, and I hope he can repeat it this season ”.









Koeman’s Barça has not yet started the League. Rather, it will have two more weeks to set up before starting the championship. But watching the work individually to avoid injuries. “It’s complicated. It’s a short preseason. We will have four weeks before the first game against Villarreal. And it is also a more individual preseason, there are players who have had more rest, others who have played games. In the end, you have to try to get everyone to their maximum before the first game. ” And he warns that he believes that winning the title will be difficult. “We have to get well to face a tough League”.







Happy with the attitude

Ronald Koeman

Barcelona coach







At the moment, the Dutchman makes a “very positive” balance of his first work sessions at the head of the team, which above all have meant a high load of physical exercises. “We have been here for two weeks and I think the players are working very well. There is a lot of intensity in the workouts. In the first two weeks we have worked a lot on the physical aspect. Now we have to work on tactics ”, he announced.











In addition, the coach emphasizes the attitude of the players in his squad. “In all training sessions there has been a lot of desire and intensity. That is very important because for me you train how you play. I’m very happy ”, he congratulates himself. It is a concept, that of intensity, on which he has already insisted in his presentation.

Koeman wants young people, such as Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati, Pedri or Trincão, to play an important role in rebuilding the team. Therefore, the coach follows them closely. “The youngsters have adapted very well and so have the signings. It is a strong group in which everyone has their chances to play. We have a phenomenal atmosphere in training sessions, the youngsters have participated and they have a lot of quality ”.







The first friendly against Nàstic

Ronald Koeman

Barcelona coach







Regarding the first friendly, against Nàstic, this Saturday at the Johan Cruyff stadium, the Dutchman revealed that “each player will play 45 minutes since we will make two teams.” And he drew some outlines that they want to be seen from day one. “We will look for intensity, our order of play, how we want to play with the ball, transitions, how we are going to put pressure on the opponent …”. In all this they want to fix to know where exactly the team is two weeks after receiving Villarreal.











