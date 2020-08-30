Koeman meets Ramon Planes upon his return from the Netherlands

After a visit to your cardiologist at Holland, Ronald Koeman is already back in Barcelona

, as EFE has learned, and this Saturday he met with the new technical secretary, Ramon Planes, at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

In less than three weeks a new edition of LaLiga will begin and Barcelona still has a lot of work to do in the offices to renew its squad after Leo Messi’s burofax announcing his intention to leave the club and that Koeman has communicated that he is dispensing with Luis Suárez, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal and Samuel Umtiti.









The Dutch coach of FC Barcelona, ​​Ronald Koeman, leaves the Sports City

(Toni Albir / EFE)



This Sunday all the players of the Barça squad, including Leo Messi, despite saying that he will not attend, will pass the PCR tests to verify that they do not have the coronavirus and thus be able to start the preseason training without problems, which will start on Monday. Leo Messi sent a burofax to the board assuring that he wishes to end his contractual relationship with Barça this season.





Bartomeu continues without giving explanations in public

Days later, Josep Maria Bartomeu, who still does not give explanations in public, leaked that he would be willing to resign if with this he managed to get Messi to stay at Barcelona. In this case, his board would continue until the end of his term. However, Messi has not spoken because what he hopes is to resolve his contract amicably with the club and be able to finish his career at another club.



