Koeman is the authority

Ronald Koeman he walks vigilantly through the fields of the sports city Joan Gamper with his pair of shiny Adidas Copa Mundial boots, a reissue of the ones he used on May 20, 1992 at Wembley, with which he hit the indirect free kick that Stoichkov took and stopped him Bakero to beat Pagliuca. The condition of an idol is intrinsic to that shoe with the right that forever pierced the penalties of Bern and Seville. It is as if the Dutch coach wants, although he does not need to, show where authority and the category of legend come from.









For the first time since Luis Enrique landed, the hierarchy in Barcelona is exercised from top to bottom. The command is back on the bench with Koeman. A different reality than that experienced with Ernesto Valverde – he had to take a step back after Neymar’s escape and Madrid’s superiority in the 2017 Super Cup – and Quique Setién – part of the dressing room did not believe the speech of the Cantabrian or the of the expansive Sarabia.





Koeman is the leader. He likes to be the absolute boss. This is how it works in England. He has also had full powers in the Dutch national team. And he has always used them. In addition, as he demonstrated at Valencia, he assumes until the last consequences of his decisions. If there is something that defines the coach’s career, it is that he does not look at the past but goes forward, regardless of the trajectory of whoever stands in his way or idea. Read Albelda y Cañizares in their Mestalla stage. Robben and Van Persie when he started the generational change with the Netherlands. Or now with Luis Suárez. His personality is above any player, no matter how much he has given. In that sense, his arrival after the Lisbon debacle favored his work.

It did not take long to live up to his fame. His pulse with Suárez did not tremble. It lowered the status of untouchables of Busquets and Alba. They both start from scratch. But he also refloated Griezmann and recovered Coutinho for his cause.

The almost immovable 4-3-3 since Rijkaard’s days more than 15 years ago seems to also have its days numbered at the Camp Nou. The technician considers the 4-2-3-1 more in line with the times. And he wants players who know how to interpret him in their own way. De Jong will be a pillar in the organization. And that is why he also pines for his compatriots Memphis Depay and Wijnaldum.









At 57, Koeman has not wanted to let the Barça train pass again. Not even the heart problem in May (two stents were implanted) kept him from his dream of sitting on the bench at the Camp Nou. Dutch represents a method of Central European culture, with a more demanding conception of work. As a Dutchman, he wants to treat the ball well. But he also understands that today’s football needs a team that runs together with talent. And it will not make distinctions. The record does not play. Meritocracy will rule.

There is another point at which the new coach wants to draw the line between the dressing room, until yesterday plenipotentiary, and the office. The choice of your helpers speaks volumes. Alfred Schreuder will be his right hand man. He comes with the experience of having worked with Ten Hag and Nagelsmann, two of the new values ​​of modern football. The third coach is Henrik Larsson, who does know the house – he played for two years and won two Leagues and the Paris Champions League – but who, apart from Messi, did not coincide with anyone who is there. They are a totally exogenous trio, with few concessions to the Latin character and relaxation.

Intensity, intensity and intensity. That has been one of the keywords on the only two occasions that Koeman has spoken. In his presentation and yesterday in a statement to the official media. “Barça has to play with a different intensity than on the 2-8 day,” he said on his debut. “In all training sessions there is a lot of intensity. That is very important because, for me, you train like you play (sic) ”, he said yesterday. A higher level and demand in the sessions, more performance in the matches. It is the Koeman equation.







