Koeman: “I will tell the players that football is to be enjoyed”

In the box, Ronald Koeman signed his contract for the next two seasons, and collided with Josep Maria Bartomeu. The president handed him a shirt – again with vertical stripes – and the Dutchman signed on a ceiling with a montage of his image – wearing a Cruyff-style raincoat – in which it read Welcome home. “Long live Barça”he wrote.

“Today is a day to be very happy and proud. Everyone knows that Barcelona for me is my home. Coaching such a big team is a challenge. Barça always demands the maximum and I like that”, Confessed the coach after going down to the pitch, sitting on the local bench for the first time, entering the locker room where he changed so many times.















Convincing Messi

He is the best in the world and you might want to have him on your team. He has a contract and I hope he stays for many years “







Ronald Koeman







Koeman knows he’s coming at a tricky time and he’s set a goal. “The image of the other day is not wanted by me or the partners or anyone. Prestige must be recovered. From now on we have to work to put Barça where it deserves: on top of everything ”.

For this, the new Barcelona coach has a clear recipe. “Soccer is to enjoy. The first thing I’m going to say to the players is that without enjoying it, you can’t perform at your best ”.







Extensive renovation

At 31, 32 or 33 years old the players are not finished but I only want to work with people who want to be here. If decisions have to be made, they will be made “







Ronald Koeman







Koeman did not want to speak of proper names but he did have a special mention for Leo Messi, whom he would like to have in his project. “I don’t know if I have to convince Messi or not. He is the best in the world and maybe you want to have him on your team and not on the contrary. I would love to have the best in the world. He wins games. I have to talk to him, because he is also a captain. He has a contract and I hope he stays here for many years ”, he wished.









However, about the rest of the sacred cows he explained that he will not look at the ID or the age but the desire. “At 31, 32 or 33 years old the players are not finished. The question is how hungry they are and what they can give the team. I just want to work with people who want to be here. If they are not, go to the club and say they are not happy, ”was his message. And she made it clear that her pulse will not tremble. “We have to look for the best for the club. I want the strongest squad. If decisions have to be made, decisions will be made, ”he said with great confidence.







The 2021 elections

You have to put energy into what is in your hands. If I win the new president may have doubts “







Ronald Koeman







Focused on his work and on the team, the Dutchman does not want to wear himself out in what happens in a few months in the presidential elections. “You have to put energy into what is in your hands. The only thing I can do is get good results with Barça. I already know that there are elections and that a new president will come. If I win the new president may have doubts. But a coach is never sure ”.









Finally, Koeman addressed the fans to tell them that the image of the team will change after the humiliation of Lisbon. “I felt very sad. Such a broad result cannot be, the image is not what we want. But after a sad day, we will have different days, ”he promised.







