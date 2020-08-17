Koeman, Bartomeu’s umbrella for the bench

It is imminent. Ronald Koeman will be Barcelona’s new coach, replacing Quique Setién, dismissed from the board of directors this Monday. In the absence of the official announcement, which will arrive when the technician managed to disengage from the Dutch Federation (KNVB), the club and the coach agree. Twenty-five years after his goodbye to Barcelona as a player, Koeman returns to the club as a coach.

Bartomeu has opted for a technician who has a great acceptance among the social mass and who will arrive without ties to perform a clean in the locker room. Koeman, the 1992 Wembley hero, is a respected legend, which makes you a good umbrella in the face of the colossal crisis that has unleashed 2-8 in Lisbon.













Signed at the express request of Cruyff, the Dutchman played six seasons for Barcelona between 1989 and 1995 and at the Camp Nou won four Leagues, a King’s Cup and the first European Cup in the club’s history. His direct free-kick to Pagliuca, the Sampdoria goalkeeper, ended a long wait. Until 2006, with Messi in the team, Barça did not win the Champions League again.

Koeman will sign a contract contingent on the winner of the elections, who if in 2021 does not want to keep him in office, he will have an option to terminate the agreement. Among the candidates, Víctor Font doubted the suitability of his arrival: “It’s a patch.”





The return of the Dutchman seeks to revive Barcelona, ​​sunk after the humiliation of the Champions League. Leadership and authority are sensed in him in the dressing room. In addition, he lands with enthusiasm and enthusiasm on a bench that he had always longed for, since he has even given up directing the Netherlands in the 2021 European Championship. The coach was the coach of the Orange the last two and a half years. There he has given command of the team to the generation of De Jong and De Ligt.









Koeman wore the Blaugrana shirt for the last time on June 18, 1995 in Bilbao. On September 12, when the next league begins, he will be sitting in the band about to direct his first Barça game.







