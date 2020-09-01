Koema opens in a training session, without Messi

With Koeman and without Messi. So was the Barcelona’s first training session 2020-21. On the last day of August, the certainties and doubts with which Barça’s new project starts were staged. The Dutch coach is in charge of refloating the game, the energy and the spirit not only of the team but of Barcelona after 2-8 in Lisbon. However, he still does not know if he will be able to count for his mission of returning the Blaugrana team among the greats of Europe with the Argentine star, leader and undisputed holder since his football exploded in 2005.

Not because they are expected and known by all, both are less newsworthy. Koeman already rules on the lawn. But in the green Messi is missed, who continues to tighten the rope with Barcelona, ​​a club that he is determined to leave.









No sign of Leo on the day the Wembley hero put on his boots (an Adidas Copa Mundial, a replica of the ones that kicked off that indirect free kick against Sampdoria) and conducted his first session in this atypical preseason. Although Koeman does not need an introduction for homegrown players like Piqué or Sergi Roberto, the coach did introduce the coaching staff that will accompany him. At his side were and will be his assistants Alfred Schreuder and Henrik Larsson.





Koeman wore a replica of the Adidas Copa Mundial with which he scored the goal at Wembley

The circuits and exercises on the first day were already the idea of ​​Albert Roca, the new physical trainer. Yesterday they worked individually (as established in the LaLiga protocol) with 19 troops, some from the subsidiary, as there are 13 players called up with their national teams. In addition to Leo, Rakitic was also absent with the club’s permission to negotiate with Sevilla.

The coach wanted to get involved from the beginning in the making of the squad and understood that the first thing he had to do, after signing the contract, was to meet with Messi to explain his plans. Now Koeman has ignored the vicissitudes of a case that lives a tense wait because neither party gives its arm to twist or accept that the other sets their agenda.

The Argentine does not appear or approach the Barça sports city but it cannot be said that he is hiding. On the contrary, it shows itself with its circle of trust. Last week Leo had dinner in a downtown restaurant with Luis Suárez. On Sunday he attended a dinner at the home of the Uruguayan, his neighbor, an evening which was also attended by other first team players such as Sergio Busquets (second captain) and Jordi Alba, as well as Pepe Costa, an employee of the club. Today the player will add his third minor foul and his record will become serious. In other words, you already risk a salary penalty.









For his part, Jorge Messi, father and agent of the ten, did not travel from Argentina on Sunday but is expected in the next few days in Barcelona. “We will meet with him,” he anticipates from the club, although they insist that the transfer or departure of Barcelona’s historic top scorer will never be on the table. “If they want to negotiate, our offer continues to be to resume the renewal negotiations where we left off,” they point out. A fancy way of referring to the clause. Which leads to another dead end.

Zidane also started yesterday in Valdebebas. If the Dutchman’s project is in an embryonic state, that of the French coach at Madrid is now in its sixth season and is more than consolidated with three Champions League and two Leagues. Koeman’s job in his new office is to reverse the trend.







