Keylor and Sarabia lead Paris Saint-Germain to title poker

The Costa Rican goalkeeper Kaylor Navas, who withheld a maximum sentence from Burkinabe Bertrand Traoré, and the Spanish Pablo Sarabia, who scored the decisive pitch, allowed the Paris Saint-Germain proclaim this Saturday champion of the French League Cup, after prevailing by 6-5 in the penalty mark at the Olympique de Lyon.

The title allowed those of the German Thomas Tuchel to complete the “poker” of domestic titles, after adding to the League Cup, the victories achieved in the French League, Cup and Super Cup.

The victory featured the Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who after grazing several shots before, stopped the penalty shot by the Burkinabe Bertrand Traore.









A stop that left everything in the hands of the Spanish Pablo Sarabia who did not fail in the decisive launch and beat the Portuguese goalkeeper of Lyon, Anthony Lopes, the main responsible for the match reaching the round of maximum penalties.

And it is that despite the clear role of favorite with which the contest started the Paris Saint-Germain, which last week won the Cup title against Saint-Etienne, it was not easy for the Parisian team, which was overcome due to the strong pressure that Olympique de Lyon exerted from the beginning of the match.

Benefited by its numerical superiority in the midfield, the Lyon team not only short-circuited the attack by Paris Saint-Germain, but also seized the ball.

A circumstance that limited the offensive game of the Parisian box to the actions of the Brazilian Neymar, who absent the injured Kylian Mbappé, became more than ever the great reference of those of Thomas Tuchel.

In fact, the first two shots in the Paris Saint-Germain match brought the signature of the Brazilian international.

If after 5 minutes Neymar bet on power to try to beat the Portuguese goalkeeper of Lyon, Anthony Lopes, with a very far shot.

Three later, in 8, the Brazilian pulled subtlety with a delicate rope from the edge of the area that narrowly went out.









Little more was offered in attack in the first half by Paris Saint-Germain, who tried again in 43 minutes with another very distant Senegalese Idrissa Gueye, who forced him to show off the keeper of Lyon.

The Lyon team also failed to generate clear scoring chances, which found in Ivorian Maxwel Cornet’s incursions down the left wing the best way to reach the rival area.

In fact, in a Cornet race, Olympique Lyon’s best chance came in 12 minutes, but the Dutchman Memphis Depay, who was returning to the grounds after overcoming a very serious knee injury, did not succeed with the auction.

A panorama that did not change at the start of the second half, in which Neymar was again the only positive news for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian, who showed his swift change of pace with a devilish inmate in the area four minutes after the restart, in the 50th was about to overtake the Parisians on the scoreboard in a free kick to which he responded with a great stop Anthony Lopes.

But Neymar’s performance was not enough to defeat Lyon, as understood by PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, who tried to give his team a bigger bite with the entry to the field of play by Spaniards Ander Herrera and Pablo Sarabia, who replaced a gray Mauro Icardi.









Changes that together with the physical fatigue accumulated by the players managed to open the game definitively, in which arrivals to one area and another began to follow.

Although the best chance for Olympique Lyon came from a set piece with a free kick by Maxwel Cornet in the 81st minute, it forced the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper from Costa Rica to show off, Keylor Navas.

But if Navas was spectacular in the Cornet auction, no less outstanding was the intervention of Lopes, who five minutes later, in 86, again deprived Neymar of the goal after a subtle header from the Brazilian.

Neither the efforts of Neymar, nor the perseverance of Pablo Sarabia, who created numerous problems behind Lyon with his constant arrivals in the area, could not prevent the match from leaving for extra time.

An extra time in which, despite the increasing spaces left by the two teams, exhausted by fatigue, neither Parisians nor Lyon managed to score.

And that Paris Saint-Germain had the opportunity in added time of extra time to avoid the penalty shoot-out in a free kick from the edge of the area executed by Neymar, who went high.







